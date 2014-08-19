Without Braxton Miller, Ohio State's playoff hopes a pipe dream

» Michigan State: If Miller is on the sideline, the Spartans become the prohibitive Big Ten East Division favorite as well as the overall league favorite. There is a huge non-conference game Sept. 6 at Oregon, and a win there might stamp Michigan State as the Big Ten favorite even if Miller were healthy. But take away Miller from Ohio State, and Michigan State becomes a somewhat easy pick to beat the Buckeyes in East Lansing on Nov. 8. Michigan State's talent level is better than that of every league team except Ohio State. The question is this: Can a one-loss Michigan State team make the College Football Playoff? It obviously depends on a lot of factors, but removing Ohio State from the picture is good for the Spartans.