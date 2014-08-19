 Skip to main content
Advertising

Without Braxton Miller, Ohio State's playoff hopes a pipe dream

Published: Aug 19, 2014 at 05:24 AM
Miller-Meyer-140819-TOS.jpg

As the preseason Big Ten favorite, Ohio State had hopes of reaching the four-team College Football Playoff.

But with quarterback Braxton Miller out for the season, the Buckeyes won't even win their Big Ten division, much less the conference title, and hopes of reaching the playoff become a pipe dream.

Miller is as indispensable as any college player in the nation. Ohio State has questions at tailback (is there a true feature back on the roster?), wide receiver (is there a true go-to guy?) and along the offensive line (there will be four new starters, and the one guy returning is moving from right tackle to left tackle). But Miller mitigated those concerns.

Miller isn't an elite NFL quarterback prospect, but he is an elite college quarterback, a guy who fits perfectly into his coach's offensive scheme. A play could break down, but Miller's sheer presence meant Ohio State had hope of salvaging the play -- and indeed of making a big gain. That won't be the case with J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones, inexperienced players who were vying to be the Buckeyes' No. 2 quarterback. Barrett, a redshirt freshman, looks to have the inside track for the backup job, and not so coincidentally because he is more like Miller than Jones is.

With Miller, a perfect season was within reach for Ohio State. Without him, even though the schedule isn't overly tough, this looks like a two- or even three-loss team. He means that much to this team. Not having Miller in the backfield exacerbates the issues at tailback, receiver and along the line, and not even the nation's best defensive line will be able to overcome that. It is folly to think Barrett or Jones can make as many key plays as Miller. Each has an upside, but even Miller as a young player made a ton of mistakes.

So, who benefits from Miller's absence? Let's take a look.

» Michigan State: If Miller is on the sideline, the Spartans become the prohibitive Big Ten East Division favorite as well as the overall league favorite. There is a huge non-conference game Sept. 6 at Oregon, and a win there might stamp Michigan State as the Big Ten favorite even if Miller were healthy. But take away Miller from Ohio State, and Michigan State becomes a somewhat easy pick to beat the Buckeyes in East Lansing on Nov. 8. Michigan State's talent level is better than that of every league team except Ohio State. The question is this: Can a one-loss Michigan State team make the College Football Playoff? It obviously depends on a lot of factors, but removing Ohio State from the picture is good for the Spartans.

» Oklahoma and Baylor: These appear to be the top two teams in the Big 12, by a large margin. Both play easy non-conference schedules (OU's toughest non-conference game is Tennessee; Baylor's is SMU -- seriously), and their Nov. 8 game in Norman should determine the Big 12 title. Thing is, a one-loss Big 12 team is going to have a tough time making the playoff field because of the conference's relative lack of strength unless there are some two-loss conference champs. Taking Ohio State out of the equation is huge for the Big 12.

» The Pac-12 and SEC as a whole: The SEC is going to be the best league this fall, and the Pac-12 will be a close second. Indeed, the gap between first and second will be a lot less than the gap between second and third. In short, it could be difficult for a Pac-12 team or an SEC team to escape the season unscathed. Removing what could be an unbeaten Ohio State team from the mix certainly will make things easier for one-loss (and maybe even two-loss) Pac-12 and SEC teams to make the playoff.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 