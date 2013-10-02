Wisconsin WR Jared Abbrederis on pace to reach goals

Abbrederis (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) obviously has high standards for himself, but even he had to be pleased with his performance last week in a 31-24 loss at Ohio State. Abbrederis had the best game of his career -- 10 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown -- and it came while he was being shadowed by Ohio State's Bradley Roby, considered the best cornerback in the nation by numerous analysts. Abbrederis schooled Roby, to the point that by late in the first half, the Buckeyes were sending safety help Roby's way.