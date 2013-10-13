Wisconsin WR Jared Abbrederis expected to play vs. Illinois

Wisconsin senior wide receiver Jared Abbrederis left Saturday's rout of Northwestern in the second quarter with a head injury, but he is expected to play this week against Illinois.
Things we learned in Week 7
From Johnny Manziel's heroics against Ole Miss to Marcus Mariota's dismantling of Washington, here are 37 things we learned from college football in Week 7. More ...
Abbrederis had two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown before being injured. After the game, Badgers coach Gary Andersen said he expected Abbrederis to be ready for the game with the Illini.
One positive aspect emanating from the injury is that an undistinguished receiving corps stepped up in Abbrederis' absence. A season-high eight Badgers caught passes in the 35-6 rout.
"We've talked about it all year long -- having a couple wide receivers step up and help Jared out," Andersen said after the game. "Well, today there was no Jared, so they had to help our offense out. We're getting better in that area."
Abbrederis leads the Badgers with 35 receptions. Tailback James White is second on the team with 18, and no other wide receiver has more than eight catches.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.