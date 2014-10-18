Wisconsin-Whitewater's Lance Leipold is fastest to 100 wins

A Division III coach has become the fastest coach to 100 wins in NCAA history.
Wisconsin-Whitewater's Lance Leipold now is 100-6 all-time as the Warhawks' coach after UWW beat Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 52-3, on Saturday to move to 6-0 this season.
Leipold has been at UWW since 2007. The previous NCAA record was 108 games by Gil "Gloomy Gil" Dobie, who was at four schools while he reached 100 wins (North Dakota Agricultural, Washington, Navy and Cornell).
Leipold, 50, has guided the Warhawks to five national titles in his tenure (2007, 2009-11, '13).
"It's something that will sink in probably further down the road," Leipold told the school's official athletics website. "I'm very fortunate for the opportunity to be the head coach at UW-Whitewater. We have players that have played hard and bought into the philosophy, and we have a great group of assistant coaches who we've been able to retain. They've done an outstanding job."
Leipold spent three seasons as a Nebraska assistant (2001-03) under Frank Solich before moving to Division II Nebraska-Omaha as offensive coordinator from 2004-06. He was hired at UWW, his alma mater, after the 2006 season. He previously had been an assistant at the school.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.