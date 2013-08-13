Wisconsin TE Brock DeCicco has played for seven head coaches

Under NCAA transfer rules, DeCicco sat out at Wisconsin in 2011. (In a move rife with irony for DeCicco, Chryst was hired as coach at Pitt following that season after Graham decided one year was enough for him with the Panthers.) DeCicco played in all 14 games last season for Wisconsin, which was coached by Bret Bielema (coach No. 5). Bielema left after the regular season for Arkansas, and Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez served as the Badgers' interim coach in the Rose Bowl (coach No. 6). Then, in January, Gary Andersen was hired as Wisconsin's coach (coach No. 7 -- whew).