Wisconsin starting LB Derek Landisch could miss game

The Badgers' defense hasn't allowed a point this season, but faces a stern test from the Sun Devils' spread offense. Starting inside linebacker Derek Landisch has an ankle injury and could miss his second consecutive game. If he can't go, senior outside linebacker Ethan Armstrong could move inside and sophomore Joe Schobert would take Armstrong's spot on the outside. Senior Connor O'Neill also could slide into Landisch's vacated spot, with Armstrong remaining on the outside.