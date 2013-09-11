Wisconsin starting LB Derek Landisch could miss game

Wisconsin might be without one of its starting linebackers when it plays at Arizona State on Saturday night.
The Badgers' defense hasn't allowed a point this season, but faces a stern test from the Sun Devils' spread offense. Starting inside linebacker Derek Landisch has an ankle injury and could miss his second consecutive game. If he can't go, senior outside linebacker Ethan Armstrong could move inside and sophomore Joe Schobert would take Armstrong's spot on the outside. Senior Connor O'Neill also could slide into Landisch's vacated spot, with Armstrong remaining on the outside.
Arizona State has a strong rushing attack led by quarterback Taylor Kelly and running back Marion Grice. Grice also is an excellent receiver, and tight end Chris Coyle is the Sun Devils' leading returning receiver, meaning the play of Wisconsin's linebackers against the run and pass is going to be crucial. Wisconsin has a rebuilt secondary, with three first-year starters, including true freshman cornerback Sojourn Shelton.
Meanwhile, Badgers starting fullback Derek Watt -- the brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt -- is hopeful he can play Saturday. He missed last week's rout of Tennessee Tech with a hamstring injury. If Watt again is sidelined, Derek Straus will get the start.
Wisconsin has had three tailbacks reach the 100-yard plateau in each of its first two games.
