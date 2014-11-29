Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon runs for 151 yards vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown and also had a scoring reception as the Badgers took the Big Ten West Division title with a 34-24 win over Minnesota.
Gordon limped off the field late in the game with what looked to be a right ankle injury, but before he left, he moved his season total to 2,260 rushing yards. That's the fourth-highest season total in FBS history, behind only Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders (2,628 in 1988), UCF's Kevin Smith (2,567 in 2007) and USC's Marcus Allen (2,342 in 1981).
With two games left, Gordon remains on a pace to break Sanders' record; Gordon is averaging 188.3 yards per game, and hitting his average in each of the next two games will leave him with 2,637 yards.
Gordon's three-game streak of 200-yard outings ended, but he reached the 150-yard mark for the eighth time this season and the 100-yard mark for the 11th time in 12 games. He had 29 carries, his third-most this season. The receiving touchdown was his third of the season and the fourth of his career.
Wisconsin (10-2) meets Ohio State next week for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes, who defeated Michigan on Saturday but lost quarterback J.T. Barrett to a season-ending injury, have a shot at the College Football Playoff, the Badgers do not.
Minnesota (8-4) led 17-3 early in the second quarter, but the Gophers' one-dimensional offense couldn't keep it going. Senior tailback David Cobb ran for 118 yards and a TD on 25 carries.
