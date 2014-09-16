Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon looking to get back on track

Published: Sep 16, 2014 at 03:44 AM
Melvin-Gordon-tos-091614.jpg

Wisconsin junior tailback Melvin Gordon graded himself Monday during the Badgers' weekly news conference, and he gave himself a "D."

Gordon (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) rushed for 1,609 yards and 12 TDs and averaged 7.8 yards per carry last season; through two games this season, he has 198 yards and one TD and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Those numbers are solid, but they're nowhere near what is expected of one of the most talented backs in the nation.

"It's tough when everyone across the country is expecting you to break a long one probably every game, and if you don't, it's like, 'Maybe he's not what we thought he was,'" Gordon told reporters. "But you've got to ignore it the best you can, try to move forward and put your best foot forward in the next game."

That next game is Saturday against Bowling Green, whose defense has allowed 374 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs in its two games against FBS opponents this season. Last week, Indiana tailback Tevin Coleman ran for 190 yards and three TDs against the Falcons.

Gordon had 16 carries for 140 yards and a TD in the opener against LSU, but he suffered a minor hip injury and only had four carries in the second half. He followed that up with one of the worst performances of his career: 17 carries for 38 yards in a win over FCS opponent Western Illinois.

But there was one bright spot against the Leathernecks: He had the first TD reception of his career and his four receptions in that game actually exceeded his career total coming into the contest (he had just three catches in his first two seasons).

In addition, Gordon has shown he can be counted upon as a blocker in pass situations.

"I'm just trying to polish up everything as a player," he told badger247.com last week. "I want to be great at everything. The goal is to try and be as close to that as you can. My goal is to be an all-around back."

Badgers coach Gary Andersen said Monday he isn't worried about Gordon.

"The big thing with Melvin -- I'm on guard with that with any player when they may be in a position to have expectations that they put on themselves or that they think have been put on them," Andersen told reporters. "I see zero signs of that, and when I talk to Melvin about it he says, 'Coach, I'm ready to go. I'm good and ready to go.' And I believe him when he says that to me. I honestly believe he's saying, 'Coach, I'm going to have my opportunity to get mine.'"

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE