Wisconsin kicker boots field goal off holder's nose

Being a holder on field goals is typically a fairly straightforward job.
That is, unless, your kicker is Wisconsin's Rafael Gaglianone. In an impressive display of trust in the Badgers' sophomore kicker, Gaglianone enlisted his holder to keep the ball upright using only his nose while he proceeded to boot a field goal.
Naturally, the kick was recorded and Gaglianone posted the video on Wednesday.
If the NFL competition committee really wants to mix things up when it comes to the extra point, perhaps it could require all holds to be done this way. Something tells us the job of holder might not be quite as coveted if that rule was implemented.