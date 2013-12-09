Wisconsin DL jokes he'll match Jadeveon Clowney in athleticism

Wisconsin 325-pound nose guard Beau Allen was asked about South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after the Capital One Bowl paired the teams, and Allen wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at himself.
Not exactly a streamlined athletic specimen, Allen joked "I don't know if No. 7 is that much more athletic than No. 96 in red," Allen said, referring to himself. Clowney, of course, has reportedly run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at 270 pounds, and is considered an early first-round pick next spring if he chooses to turn pro.
See Allen's full comments near the end of this clip:
Allen might not have Clowney's speed and quickness, but clearly, he has every bit as much personality.
Allen has made 19 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, on the season for the Badgers.
The Capital One Bowl will be played Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla.