 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Winter League Meeting preview: Hunt, Foster cases cast shadow

Published: Dec 10, 2018 at 08:02 AM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

DALLAS -- Until a few weeks ago, the NFL was having a dream season. Scoring was exploding, new stars were emerging, ratings were up. All of that is still true, and the league is coming off what might be the best weekend of the regular season. But the past two weeks have been dotted by familiar and unwelcome issues -- players accused of assault, and how teams and league investigators responded -- and those uncomfortable topics are likely to surface again at the Winter League Meeting on Wednesday.

The one-day meeting -- which is preceded by a Tuesday labor meeting for general managers -- will otherwise include routine business updates. League investigations are not on the agenda, so it is unclear if they will be discussed in any official capacity.

But reporters are certain to ask owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell about the Washington Redskins' decision to claim Reuben Foster on Nov. 27, days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers following an arrest for a domestic violence allegation, and about the NFL's investigation into a February incident in which Kareem Hunt was caught on videotape kicking a woman during an argument. Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 30, hours after the video became public, and he went unclaimed last week, making him a free agent. The NFL is looking into both cases, and Foster is on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he cannot play for Washington until his case is decided. Hunt is also on the list, meaning if a team signs him, he, too, would have to wait until the NFL determines his fate.

In the meantime, it's clear that the Hunt investigation that began in February -- which was essentially stalled until the videotape was released -- has renewed the conversation about how the league conducts sensitive investigations and, for some, even whether the league should conduct investigations at all. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones argued last year -- when he was livid over the lengthy investigation of domestic violence allegations against running back Ezekiel Elliott and Elliott's subsequent six-game suspension -- that the league should not be in the business of conducting investigations. He recently said that he is "keeping a very close eye" on how the Hunt investigation will proceed. Still, for now, there might not be widespread support for making significant changes.

"I have mixed feelings about this -- seems like we get killed either way," said one owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject. "I do think we need to get a better understanding as to how we do these investigations. It rarely seems like we are able to get access to all of the information."

That has been at the root of the controversy around Hunt. TMZ published a video it obtained showing the February incident. Hunt was released hours later. The NFL later said it had tried to get the video -- and to talk to the women involved -- but was unable to do either. The lack of jurisdiction to compel cooperation has been a concern since the NFL decided to do its own investigations in the wake of the Ray Rice domestic violence case four years ago. That case exploded, too, when a video of the incident surfaced -- a video that the NFL had not been able to obtain or see. But the NFL decided it was better off doing investigations itself, rather than relying on the results of law enforcement investigations and the legal process which, particularly in domestic violence cases, has historically failed women.

Neither Hunt nor Foster is likely to be on the field again during the 2018 season, whether or not the NFL ponders changes to its investigations. But they might have forced the league to again have a conversation it had hoped was behind it.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis

Did Xavier Worthy follow through on his promise to set a new speed record? Which prospect says he can sing like Adele and Celine Dion? See the answers to those questions and more of What We Learned Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Quinyon Mitchell, Ben Sinnott shine

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on the second day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Friday's activities in Indianapolis

What went down at the most highly anticipated press conference of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Which QB prospect is getting advice from Eli Manning? See the answers to those questions and more of What We Learned on Friday in Indianapolis.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Braden Fiske, Dallas Turner sizzle

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on the first day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Thursday's activities in Indianapolis

Is a star emerging at the NFL Scouting Combine before even taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium? How is one of the draft's top prospects progressing in his return from injury? See the answers to those questions and more of What We Learned on Thursday in Indianapolis.
news

2024 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One team fit for 15 notable free agents

Which contender might Saquon Barkley join? Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to play for the team that drafted him? Nick Shook provides one team fit for 15 notable free agents.
news

NFL teams most likely to pick QB in Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

Will Sean Payton and the Broncos be in the market for a QB on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft -- and which prospect might fit them best? Lance Zierlein ranks the 10 teams that are likeliest to select a quarterback in Round 1.
news

The First Read: 10 takeaways from 2024 NFL Scouting Combine's media availabilities

What will the Bears do with Justin Fields? Can the Bucs retain Mike Evans? Which QB prospect is the most intriguing? Jeffri Chadiha lists 10 takeaways from what coaches and GMs had to say at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Wednesday's activities in Indianapolis

Which prospect's meeting with the Lions was like a dream? Who might pursue a career as a firefighter after his playing days come to an end? See the answers to those questions and more of what we learned Wednesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash in Indianapolis? Twenty names to know

Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Eric Edholm spotlights the prospects who are primed to show off dazzling speed -- and maybe even set a new record -- in Indianapolis, including Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.
news

It's time to help boost Africatown, an important community near Senior Bowl's Mobile home

Scott Pioli explains why he believes Africatown -- a historically important community near the Senior Bowl's home in Mobile, Alabama -- must be boosted up. 