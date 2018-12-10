Winter League Meeting preview: Hunt, Foster cases cast shadow

That has been at the root of the controversy around Hunt. TMZ published a video it obtained showing the February incident. Hunt was released hours later. The NFL later said it had tried to get the video -- and to talk to the women involved -- but was unable to do either. The lack of jurisdiction to compel cooperation has been a concern since the NFL decided to do its own investigations in the wake of the Ray Rice domestic violence case four years ago. That case exploded, too, when a video of the incident surfaced -- a video that the NFL had not been able to obtain or see. But the NFL decided it was better off doing investigations itself, rather than relying on the results of law enforcement investigations and the legal process which, particularly in domestic violence cases, has historically failed women.