Washington Redskins claim Reuben Foster off waivers

Former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was claimed off waivers by the Redskins on Tuesday days after he was cut by San Francisco following a weekend arrest in Tampa, Florida, on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery, Washington announced.

Foster, however, will not be permitted to practice or play in games for the Redskins as the NFL placed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List while the league reviews his arrest.

Pursuant to the personal-conduct policy, "A player is is placed on Commissioner Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but with the club's permission he may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities."

A police report obtained by NFL.com from the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's office Sunday morning stated Foster was booked into jail at 11:11 p.m. ET on a first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Foster was arrested by Tampa police at 9:10 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt hotel, where the Niners were staying before their game against the Buccaneers.

The Niners cut Foster on Sunday morning.

A judge granted Foster $2,000 bail during an initial court hearing Sunday morning and he was released from jail. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with his accuser.

The alleged victim told police that during a verbal altercation with Foster, he slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face. Officers observed a one-inch scratch on her left collarbone, according to police.

During their initial investigation of the incident, officers learned Foster and the victim lived together in the past and they were involved in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past three years. Police confirmed the victim is the same one who accused Foster previously of domestic violence against her in February before recanting.

Redskins senior VP of player personnel Doug Williams released a statement on Foster saying the team "fully [understands] the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben."

"If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone," Williams said. "Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the Burgundy and Gold as a player."

Williams continued: "That being said, we decided to investigate the situation with Reuben further by claiming his rights after candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance. Nothing is promised to Reuben, but we are hopeful being around so many of his former teammates and friends will eventually provide him with the best possible environment to succeed both personally and professionally."

The Redskins had eight players from Alabama on their roster before claiming Foster.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Redskins were the only team to put in a waiver claim for Foster.

Foster faces potential discipline from the NFL following his latest arrest. "Even in instances in which a club releases a player such as this, the league will review the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy previously said in a statement.

Foster's career in San Francisco ended after just 16 games with the team. He has had multiple run-ins with the law since being drafted by the 49ers 31st overall in 2017.

Foster was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession. That charge was eventually dismissed after he completed a first-time offender diversion course.

Foster then faced more serious charges for an incident in California in February. He was initially charged in April with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after being accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend.

A judge ruled there was no probable cause on the first two charges after the ex-girlfriend recanted the allegations and the judge found no other evidence to support the charges. The weapons charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and Foster pleaded no-contest to that in June.

He was sentenced to two years' probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines. He will not be allowed to own guns while he's on probation.