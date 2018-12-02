NFL's investigation into Kareem Hunt began in February

The NFL began investigating Kareem Hunt in February immediately after becoming aware the running back was involved in an incident at a Cleveland hotel, the league said in a statement Sunday.

The league also acknowledged it hadn't previously reviewed surveillance video of the altercation at a Cleveland hotel that was publicly released by TMZ on Friday.

"The NFL's investigation began immediately following the incident in February," the statement said. "Consistent with standard investigatory practices, the NFL continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts. The NFL's ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident. It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday -- which was not available to the NFL previously -- as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident."

The NFL placed Hunt on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List as it continues its probe into the matter. The second-year running back was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The video shows Hunt exchanging words with a woman before shoving her. She then strikes him in the face before he's pushed away. Hunt then shoves another man into the woman, pushing her to the floor. Hunt eventually makes his way over to her and kicks her in the leg while she is on the floor.

Hunt has not been charged in the incident, but he faces NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

If a team claims him off the waiver wire, he may, with the club's permission, be present at the team facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities under the terms of the Exempt List.

In an interview Sunday with ESPN, Hunt took full responsibility for his actions and said the Chiefs were right for cutting him.