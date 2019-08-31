Winners, losers from Jadeveon Clowney, Laremy Tunsil trades

The concept of self-determination in football: We don't often see evidence of such blatant self-determination in football like we do in other pro sports. In a star-driven league like the NBA, for example, superstars determining their desired locations in free agency is an annual rite. Think Kevin Durant to the Warriors in 2016, or LeBron James to the Lakers in 2018, or Paul George to the Clippers in 2019 or ... well, K.D. again this summer, this time to the Nets. Free agency in the NBA feels like free agency. In the NFL, that's far more uncommon due to multiple factors, including the current CBA. A team can control a first-round pick like Clowney for up to seven years (fifth-year option, two franchise tags) without giving him an extension. That is, unless the player is willing to sacrifice a year's pay as Le'Veon Bell did last season, and as it appeared Clowney was willing to do this year.