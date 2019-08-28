Jadeveon Clowney could miss regular-season games

Houston's season opener is in less than two weeks and Jadeveon Clowney is not under contract. That could remain the case into the regular season and beyond.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans pass rusher, who has yet to sign his franchise tag, is willing to miss regular-season games as he awaits a resolution to his contract situation.

"This one could go into the regular season," Garafolo said on NFL Total Access on Wednesday. "I know a lot of people are looking at this, saying is Jadeveon Clowney really going to punt on $1 million per week and sit out a game, two, three or whatever? Yeah, at least according to what he has told other people."

Garafolo added that Clowney has communicated to people that he is "hurt by the fact that the Texans are even entertaining trade offers."

Clowney was allowed to speak with and spoke with the Miami Dolphins last week regarding a potential trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The pass rusher also recently fired his longtime agent, Bus Cook, as he was unhappy with the state of talks about his future with the Texans.

The pass rusher has not been with the team all summer and was originally expected to report to Houston following its third preseason game. That return has not manifested.

Until he reports to Houston and signs the tender, Clowney cannot be traded to Miami, or any other rumored suitor like the Eagles or Seahawks. He also cannot be fined for missing time but would be forgoing weekly game checks if he were to stay away from the Texans into the regular season.

With the July 15 deadline to strike a long-term deal passed, Clowney also can't sign a multiyear contract with the Texans or any other team this season, but could attempt to negotiate off of the one-year tender.

Clowney has an unusual amount of leverage here. With holes at multiple offensive positions, Houston appears to be dangling Clowney for a return at either running back, wide receiver or offensive line. But the Texans are unable to move the 26-year-old unless Clowney agrees to cooperate, i.e. sign his franchise tag. If Houston is going trade Clowney, he essentially has to sign off on the destination.

Looks like we've got ourselves a Tex-Mexican standoff brewing outside NRG Stadium, ladies and gents.