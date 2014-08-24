Winners and losers of past week in college football

McEvoy evidently has won the starting quarterback job at Wisconsin, beating out incumbent Joel Stave. Stave threw for 2,494 yards and 22 TDs -- second-most in a season in Wisconsin history -- last season. But basically since the day the 2013 season ended, coach Gary Andersen said there would be an open competition at quarterback. McEvoy is a better athlete -- while he signed with Wisconsin out of junior college as a quarterback in February 2013, he started three times at safety last season -- and provides the Badgers with a running threat at quarterback, something Andersen has said he wanted. And while Stave had his moments in 2013, he also tossed 13 interceptions and lacked consistency against top-level opponents. We'll find out about McEvoy quickly: Wisconsin opens against LSU on Saturday in Houston. The Badgers are in basically every preseason top 25 and are expected to be one of the top contenders for the Big Ten West Division title. McEvoy will operate behind a big, physical line and in front of a deep group of tailbacks headed by star junior Melvin Gordon.