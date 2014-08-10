Winners and losers of past week in college football

The Devonte Fields saga has had more twists and turns the past month than anybody could have predicted. The preseason pick for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Fields was involved in an off-campus incident in which he was accused of threatening and punching his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested on a misdemeanor assault warrant and booted from TCU -- both the school and the football team. He appeared to be on his way to nearby FCS program Stephen F. Austin. However, as we found out this week, Fields' next football stop is still not known.