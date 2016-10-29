Winners and losers from Week 9 in college football

Published: Oct 29, 2016 at 04:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Week 9 of the college football season came with plenty of heroes and a few goats as well. College Football 24/7 takes a look at some draft prospects who made some noise, for better or worse.

Winners

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

So maybe Watson isn't thrilling NFL scouts this year like some expected. Nobody can say he's not thrilling in general. Clemson awakes Sunday morning undefeated at 8-0, thanks largely to Watson's late-game heroics against Florida State. On a day that Boise State, West Virginia, Nebraska and Baylor all caught their first losses of the season, Watson made sure Clemson didn't.

Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State

How good was Cook on Saturday? On a field full of future pros, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah had no doubt which was the best of the group. Cook exploded for 169 yards and four touchdowns, including second-half scores of 43 and 70 yards. The junior has now rushed for more than 100 yards in five consecutive games.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Absent an injury, you can just about stamp his name on the Heisman nameplate. Jackson threw four touchdown passes against Virginia on Saturday in a 32-25 win, but more importantly, he pulled what could have been a disastrous Saturday for Louisville's season out of a dangerous fire. It wasn't his best game -- Jackson committed two turnovers -- but he shined late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan

The Wolverines star flashed his versatility once again in a 32-23 win over Michigan State. Defensively, he came up with a sack and a fourth-down tackle for loss for a key turnover on downs. Offensively, he took a direct snap and ran around right end for a 3-yard touchdown to give UM its first points. The exclamation point? A length-of-field return of a fumble on a two-point try that gave Michigan two points of its own to end the game.

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

If you thought the absence of Atlanta Falcons fourth-round pick Justin Hardy was going to take the excitement out of the ECU receiving corps, Jones has taught you differently. Add another 19 catches to Jones' mind-boggling season for the Pirates after a 41-3 rout of UConn. He hasn't been held to under 10 catches since Sept. 10 against N.C. State.

Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan

Darboh's career-best game came with the ideal timing of a rival opponent in his senior season. Darboh made eight catches for 165 yards and, while he didn't get a touchdown, he was the spark the Michigan offense needed in a 32-23 win.

Jarron Jones, DT, Notre Dame

Six tackles for loss is a pretty active season for an interior defensive lineman. Jones did it on a single afternoon. The 315-pounder took up residence in the UM offensive backfield in making half of the Fighting Irish's 12 TFL's for the day, and one of its five sacks. Jones, a senior, shouldn't just hope NFL scouts come across this game tape. He should mail 32 copies.

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Due to an ankle sprain, there was some question as to whether Davis would even make it on the field Saturday against rival Georgia. Did he ever. Davis made a team-high seven tackles, including 2.5 for losses, and a quarterback hurry. One of the top linebacker prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft, Davis will fortify an already-tough Florida defense as UF looks to put the November finishing touches on a second consecutive SEC East title.

Losers

Kenny Hill, QB, TCU

Struggling in a 10-10 tie with Texas Tech in the third quarter, Hill threw an interception and TCU coach Gary Patterson couldn't watch any more. The former Texas A&M quarterback was benched and did not return in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Red Raiders. Foster Sawyer took over and couldn't pull out the win, but for Hill, it marked his second midseason benching at two different schools in the last three years.

Josh Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

A once-promising season for Tennessee is going downhill quickly, especially after a loss to South Carolina on Saturday in which Dobbs was, to be kind, ineffective. The senior threw two interceptions, one of which led to a South Carolina touchdown. Dobbs completed just 12 of 26 passes for 161 yards, and rushed for only 27. Early in the season, Dobbs overcame some bad first-half play with some second-half magic. The last two weeks, however, the only magic is Tennessee's disappearing offense.

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Nine carries for 20 yards? On a brutal day for Georgia's offense as a whole, Chubb's day was as telling as anything in a 24-10 loss. Georgia's offensive line couldn't handle a stout Florida defensive front, so there is plenty of blame to go around. But the season is quickly becoming a forgettable one for Chubb, who has failed to rush for 100 yards in six of the Bulldogs' last seven games.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW