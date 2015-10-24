Winners and losers from Week 8 in college football

The eighth weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a game to remember, and who needs to turn the page.
Winners
Tyler Boyd: There was a more concerted effort Saturday by Pittsburgh to get the ball in its star receiver's hands, not a bad idea for College Football 24/7's preseason pick as the nation's top receiving talent. He made a season-high 12 catches in a 23-20 win over Syracuse. But he also got six carries on the ground, threw a 38-yard pass on a trick play, and along with three kickoff returns, finished with 23 touches altogether for 240 all-purpose yards.
Samaje Perine:Oklahoma's star sophomore rusher ran for 201 yards on 23 carries in a 63-27 rout of Texas Tech. Of greater significance for Perine, however, was his workload. The 23 carries tied his season high in a year in which he hasn't always been as involved in the offense as he was during his dynamic freshman season.
Connor Cook: With a 398-yard, four-touchdown performance, the Michigan State senior quarterback led the Spartans to a 52-26 win over Indiana.
Sheldon Rankins: Louisville's 300-pound defensive lineman joined the Fat Guy Touchdown club on Saturday.
Corey Coleman: The Baylor wide receiver's ridiculous touchdown total reached 18 Saturday with two more in a 45-27 win over Iowa State. On his current pace, he'll have 1,000 yards and 20 touchdown catches by the end of his team's next game at Kansas State on Nov. 5.
Brandon Doughty: Western Kentucky's star quarterback had a gutsy effort in a 48-20 loss to LSU, completing 37 of 61 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Bucky Hodges: It was a career day, though in a losing effort, for the Virginia Tech tight end. He caught five passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns against Duke in a 45-43, four-overtime loss. The third-year sophomore is considered one of the top talents at his position in the nation.
Losers
Cam Robinson: Something isn't right with Alabama's standout left tackle. The sophomore, who was dominant as a freshman last season against a gauntlet of pass rushers who were drafted in May, gave up at least two sacks against Tennessee on Saturday. Robinson has been playing with some minor injuries this season, and it showed up Saturday in a big way. Alabama gave up five sacks altogether, yet pulled off a 19-14 win with a late touchdown drive.
Al Golden: The Miami (Fla.) coach oversaw the most lopsided loss in UM's 90-year history, 58-0, at home against Clemson. There's enough losing in that loss to last Hurricanes fans a month. And some would rather Golden not even last that long.
Gary Pinkel: Missouri's season went from bad to much worse Saturday in a 10-3 loss to Vanderbilt. It was the Commodores' first SEC win since 2013. Meanwhile, coach Pinkel's Tigers are now 1-4 in SEC play.
Travis Wilson: The Utah quarterback threw three interceptions, all to a freshman in USC's Cameron Smith, as the Utes lost their first game of the season.
Robert Aguayo: The FSU kicker, one of the best in the nation, had a potential game-winning field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown on the final play of the game as Georgia Tech upset the Seminoles 22-16.