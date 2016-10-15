 Skip to main content
Advertising

Winners and losers from Week 7 in college football

Published: Oct 15, 2016 at 04:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Week 7 of the college football season came with plenty of heroes and a few goats as well. College Football 24/7 takes a look some draft prospects who made some noise, for better or worse.

Winners

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

After a slow start to the season, the Trojans junior is now scorching defenses. He caught three touchdown passes against Arizona Saturday and went over the 100-yard mark (9 catches, 132 yards) for a third consecutive Pac-12 game. Smith-Schuster now has 10 touchdown catches on the season; he entered October with only two.

*Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma *

The Sooners receiver is on fire. He caught nine passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday in a 38-17 win over Kansas State, giving him three consecutive games of 150-plus yards. Westbrook has caught 26 balls for 574 yards and eight touchdowns during that stretch (against TCU, Texas and KSU). And with one of the most porous defenses in college football up next on the Sooners schedule in Texas Tech, Westbrook's run doesn't figure to slow down any time soon.

*Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt *

Georgia couldn't block Vanderbilt's top draft prospect Saturday. The Commodores star made 19 tackles, 2.5 for losses, and saved his most crucial tackle for last in a 17-16 road upset of the Bulldogs. In the final minute, with Georgia facing a fourth-and-1, Cunningham stuffed Isaiah McKenzie on a sweep to the right side for no gain to secure the win.

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Tennessee might have absorbed a blowout loss to Alabama, 49-10, but it was no fault of Barnett's. The star junior got the better of his matchup with Alabama OT Cam Robinson for much of the day, and beat Robinson for a strip-sack in the first half to set up UT's lone touchdown. He also intercepted a deflected pass, and had a 3-yard tackle for loss.

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

When you end up in the same sentence with Herschel Walker, LaDainian Tomlinson and Archie Griffin, you've done something right. With a 220-yard rushing performance Friday night against Fresno State, Pumphrey passed all three of them in claiming the No. 8 spot on the NCAA's career rushing list. The small-but-explosive senior (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) now has 5,383 career yards.

Losers

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

After struggling on Saturday against Stanford with two interceptions, he was pulled in the second half by coach Brian Kelly in favor of backup Malik Zaire. Trailing 17-10 with less than four minutes left, and with scouts from eight NFL teams watching, Kelly plugged Kizer back into the lineup hoping for a spark. Kizer drove the Fighting Irish into the Stanford red zone, but he took a second-down sack, spiked the ball to stop the clock on third down, and couldn't make a play on fourth down. Kizer finished 14 of 26 for 154 yards, no touchdown passes and a pair of interceptions. Despite pulling Kizer, Kelly reaffirmed his starting status in his post-game remarks.

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

The Bulldogs star couldn't find any running room in a 17-16 home loss, on Homecoming no less, against Vanderbilt. Chubb rushed for 40 yards on 16 carries, for a season-low 2.5 yards per carry. He didn't score, he didn't catch a pass, and with the game on the line on a fourth-and-1 play in the final minute, he didn't even get the ball, either. Lay at the feet of Georgia's offensive line its share of the blame, but Chubb's junior season isn't unfolding nearly as well as his season-opening 222-yard game against UNC foretold.

*Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee *

The Volunteers' dual-threat quarterback was no threat Saturday, passing for just 92 yards with an interception in a 49-10 loss to Alabama. With sack yardage counting against rushing yards at the college level, the Crimson Tide pass rush rendered Dobbs with a loss of 31 on the ground. From an individual standpoint, Dobbs needs to show improvement over the season's second half, but against a punishing Alabama defense, it wasn't happening Saturday.

*Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami *

Against a North Carolina team that entered the game near the bottom of the ACC in total defense (426) and scoring defense (31.5), the Hurricanes quarterback failed to take advantage. He completed just 16 of 31 passes without a touchdown, and to make things even worse, he lost a fumble on a sack with under two minutes to play in a 20-13 loss. The criticism in South Florida is getting louder.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 