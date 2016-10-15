Winners and losers from Week 7 in college football

After struggling on Saturday against Stanford with two interceptions, he was pulled in the second half by coach Brian Kelly in favor of backup Malik Zaire. Trailing 17-10 with less than four minutes left, and with scouts from eight NFL teams watching, Kelly plugged Kizer back into the lineup hoping for a spark. Kizer drove the Fighting Irish into the Stanford red zone, but he took a second-down sack, spiked the ball to stop the clock on third down, and couldn't make a play on fourth down. Kizer finished 14 of 26 for 154 yards, no touchdown passes and a pair of interceptions. Despite pulling Kizer, Kelly reaffirmed his starting status in his post-game remarks.