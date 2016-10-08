Winners and losers from Week 6 in college football

Oregon's beleaguered defense met a hot quarterback Saturday in Browning, and the outcome wasn't pretty. This might give you an idea: The sophomore had as many touchdown passes (6) as incompletions on a 22-of-28 passing night. The Huskies won, 70-21, and star WR John Ross III caught three of Browning's TD tosses. Browning now has 23 touchdown passes and only two interceptions on the year for a 6-0 team that is front-running in the Pac-12. Heisman votes, anyone?