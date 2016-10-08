Winners and losers from Week 6 in college football

Week 6 of the college football season came with plenty of heroes and a few goats as well. College Football 24/7 takes a look some draft prospects who made some noise, for better or worse.
Winners
Jake Browning, QB, Washington
Oregon's beleaguered defense met a hot quarterback Saturday in Browning, and the outcome wasn't pretty. This might give you an idea: The sophomore had as many touchdown passes (6) as incompletions on a 22-of-28 passing night. The Huskies won, 70-21, and star WR John Ross III caught three of Browning's TD tosses. Browning now has 23 touchdown passes and only two interceptions on the year for a 6-0 team that is front-running in the Pac-12. Heisman votes, anyone?
*Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma *
A year ago, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley drew criticism for getting star RB Samaje Perine just 10 touches in a 24-17 upset loss to Red River Showdown rival Texas. He wasn't going to let it happen again. The junior rumbled for 214 yards on 35 carries and a pair of scores in a wild 45-40 win over the Longhorns.
*Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn *
The Tigers pass rusher was a big problem for Mississippi State, recording two sacks and a forced fumble in a 35-14 road win for Auburn. In a season in which Lawson needs to show NFL scouts more durability, he's completed a healthy first half of AU's regular season (six games) with six sacks.
*Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina *
The season Jones is delivering for the Pirates continues at a breathtaking pace. The senior hauled in 18 more receptions Saturday for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 loss to USF. That extends a hot streak that has brought Jones 67 catches for 587 yards thus far.
*Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State *
After two near-misses, the Nittany Lions' top rusher finally got his first career 200-yard game Saturday in a 38-14 win over Maryland (31-202-TD). As a freshman last year, Barkley carved up the Ohio State defense for 194 yards, and Rutgers for 195. On one particular first-quarter run, he hurdled a defender in the backfield and flashed an impressive spin move.
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Davis is one of the nation's top draft prospects at wide receiver, and showed why with this one-handed touchdown catch. In a 45-30 win over Northern Illinois, he recorded just his second 100-yard receiving game of the season with a 6-122-2 performance against the Huskies.
Armani Watts and Justin Evans, Safeties, Texas A&M
The Aggies' safety duo played a huge role in Texas A&M improving to 6-0 in double overtime against Tennessee. Watts made nine tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and made a game-ending interception. Evans, who has been projected as a top-20 draft pick, made a game-high 11 stops with an interception and two pass breakups.
Losers
*Greg Ward, QB, Houston *
Yes, Ward threw for 359 yards in a 46-40 loss to Navy, but his three turnovers were costly. Navy scored off of each of them, for a total of 17 points, including Brandon Colon's 34-yard INT return for a touchdown that gave the Midshipmen a 41-27 lead.
*Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina *
The Tar Heels junior is one for NFL draft fans to keep an eye on, but Trubisky would probably prefer that no scouts see UNC's 34-3 loss to Virginia Tech. Trubisky had a brutal night against the Hokies defense, completing 13 of 33 passes for 58 yards and a pair of interceptions. For a quarterback who entered with a streak of three consecutive 400-yard passing games, Trubisky fell with a thud.