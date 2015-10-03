Winners and losers from Week 5 in college football

Published: Oct 03, 2015 at 06:34 PM
Chase Goodbread

The fifth weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a Week 5 to remember, and who needs to turn the page.

Winners

Trevone Boykin: Two decades ago, a quarterback blowing out Texas would have gone a long way toward validating a Heisman Trophy campaign. Today, it merely maintains one. Nevertheless, TCU's star quarterback Trevone Boykin more than stayed alive in the Heisman hunt with 332 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Jarran Reed: For NFL personnel executives in search of a run stopper in the 2016 NFL Draft, they need to look no further than Alabama's bullish defensive tackle. And for Exhibit A on his ability to do so, they can pop in the tape from Saturday's Georgia game.

Ezekiel Elliott: On a team loaded with talent at every offensive position, it was Elliott in the rescue role once again.

DeDe Westbrook: Oklahoma's junior college transfer is getting progressively more involved in the Sooners' offense, peaking Saturday with a 5-for-107 receiving day in a win over West Virginia. His game-by-game numbers this year, in order: 3 for 40, 4 for 54, 5 for 81, 5 for 107. If that keeps up, defenses won't be able to key as much on Sterling Shepard, and quarterback Baker Mayfield will be all the more dangerous for the unbeaten Sooners.

Jared Goff: The Cal quarterback kept the Golden Bears undefeated with a comeback win over Washington State, completing 33 of 45 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns. The last of those came with 42 seconds left to pull out a 34-28 win.

Jim McElwain: He became the first UF coach to open his first season 5-0 since Steve Spurrier did it 25 years ago.

Eric Striker: Two Sooners? Why not? Oklahoma's undersized pass rusher was all over the field in a win over West Virginia, piling up 13 tackles, three for losses, including two sacks and a forced fumble. At 6 feet and 220 pounds, he'll have to prove himself as something other than a pass rusher for NFL scouts. But on Saturdays, he's big enough to make a big impact on the edge.

Losers

Connor Cook:The Michigan State quarterback lists here only within the context of his Heisman Trophy hopes. The Spartans beat a bad Purdue team, 24-21, in East Lansing, and Cook didn't exactly light it up: 13 of 19 for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Spartans' offensive system isn't going to keep Cook's numbers in line with some of the other candidates, but we knew that before the season began. The best thing Cook has going for him where the Heisman is concerned right now is his team's zero in the loss column.

Ronnie Stanley: The Notre Dame left tackle, a senior and one of the top prospects at his position for the 2016 NFL Draft, had a night to forget in a 24-22 loss to Clemson.

Wisconsin's rushing attack:With starter Corey Clement sidelined for the time being, here's what became of the Badgers' vaunted running game in a 10-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday: 34 carries, 86 yards, no touchdowns.*
*

Charlie Strong: The Texas coach saw one of the most storied programs in college football history stumble to 1-4 on the season, its worst start since a 1-9 year in 1956. It couldn't have been uglier, either, as TCU dumped the Longhorns, 50-7. It got so bad, someone not named Charlie Strong got fired for reacting to it.

David Gibbs: When the Texas Tech defensive coordinator turns on the film of Baylor's 63-35 win over the Red Raiders, here's what he has to look forward to watching: 680 total yards allowed, a 200-yard rusher, two 100-yard receivers, nine touchdowns, and only one punt.

