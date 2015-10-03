Winners and losers from Week 5 in college football

Connor Cook:The Michigan State quarterback lists here only within the context of his Heisman Trophy hopes. The Spartans beat a bad Purdue team, 24-21, in East Lansing, and Cook didn't exactly light it up: 13 of 19 for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Spartans' offensive system isn't going to keep Cook's numbers in line with some of the other candidates, but we knew that before the season began. The best thing Cook has going for him where the Heisman is concerned right now is his team's zero in the loss column.