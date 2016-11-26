 Skip to main content
Winners and losers from Week 13 in college football

Published: Nov 26, 2016 at 02:21 PM
Chase Goodbread

Week 13 of the college football season came with plenty of heroes and a few goats as well. College Football 24/7 takes a look some draft prospects who made some noise, for better or worse.

Winners

*Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson *

Watson had a field day in Clemson's thrashing of rival South Carolina, passing for six touchdowns in only three quarters of action. He completed 26 of 32 passes for 347 yards, including three scoring passes to star WR Mike Williams. A win over the Gamecocks was certainly expected, but a performance like this will give Watson's overall numbers, and his Heisman Trophy candidacy, a significant jolt.

*Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State *

Defense played the starring role in the Buckeyes' 30-27 overtime win over rival Michigan, and no star shined brighter than the Buckeyes' junior middle linebacker. McMillan piled up a game-high 16 tackles in the OSU win, assisting on a tackle for loss and recording a quarterback hurry as well. In a classic Big Ten smashmouth game in which both teams were determined to run the ball, McMillan was a big reason why Michigan RB De'Veon Smith ran for just 60 yards on 21 carries.

*Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC *

The Trojans' Swiss Army knife put his full array of versatility on display in a 45-27 win over Notre Dame. He returned a punt for a 55-yard touchdown, a kickoff for a 97-yard score, and caught a 52-yard touchdown pass. He did give up a touchdown pass on a double move by Fighting Irish WR Kevin Stepherson, but USC fans surely didn't care -- they chanted "One More Year" to the junior, who is considered a top draft prospect.

*ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama *

A week after sitting out a game against Chattanooga on suspension, Stewart played a hero role in the Crimson Tide's 30-12 win over rival Auburn. Stewart caught 10 passes for 127 yards, with a 38-yard touchdown catch that all but put the game out of the Tigers' reach in the third quarter. The junior even threw a pass for a 12-yard completion, and threw some key blocks as well.

*Amba Etta-Tawo, WR, Syracuse *

In a game that broke the FBS record for total points, you knew Etta-Tawo would be a powder keg. The senior caught 13 passes for 178 yards and five touchdowns in a 76-61 loss to Pitt, capping a spectacular season. Etta-Tawo finished the regular season with 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns, including seven games of 100-plus yards. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter projected Etta-Tawo as a mid-round draft pick in early October.

*Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan *

What better way to cap an undefeated regular season than to break an FBS record on the same day? As WMU improved to 12-0 with a 55-35 win over Toledo, Davis topped the career receiving yardage list, now with 5,069 yards over four years.

*Jake Browning, QB, Washington *

The Huskies' star sophomore won the Apple Cup against rival Washington State and kept his team alive for a College Football Playoff berth at the same time on Friday, passing for three touchdowns in a 45-17 win. He also helped the Huskies clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game against either USC or Colorado. Browning completed 21 of 29 passes, spreading the ball to seven different receivers without an interception.

*Derrius Guice, RB, LSU *

The Tigers' backup served notice that if Leonard Fournette applies for early draft eligibility, the running back position will be in good hands next year in Baton Rouge. Against Texas A&M on Thursday night, Guice made a Thanksgiving feast of the Aggies defense in rushing for a school-record 285 yards on 37 carries. In doing so, he broke a Fournette record by one yard that had just been set a few weeks earlier against Ole Miss.

Losers

*Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville *

Four turnovers is no way to finish the season, nor is a loss to a rival Kentucky squad that entered the game at 6-5. Jackson threw three interceptions, lost a fumble, and might have left the Heisman Trophy door cracked on Saturday as UL lost its second game in a row. He's been on the winner's side of this space for most of the season, but not today.

*Luke Falk, QB, Washington State *

The Cougars' Air Raid offense was derailed Friday in a blowout loss to rival Washington, and Falk played arguably his worst game of the season. He was intercepted three times for the first time all season, and averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt (33 of 50, 269 yards).

*Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame *

A couple of cheap shots by Tillery got him a dressing down by Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly in the fourth quarter of ND's 45-27 loss to USC. First, Tillery kicked an injured USC player in the back of the helmet. Later, he stepped on the ankle of USC right tackle Zach Banner. In the absence of a bowl game for Notre Dame, a game suspension by Kelly would have to wait until the beginning of next season.

