Winners and losers from Week 13 in college football

Mark Dantonio:The Michigan State coach beat Ohio State last week, but in a way, he beat the Buckeyes again Saturday, because MSU's win over Penn State essentially blocked defending national champion OSU out of the playoff picture. Dantonio always says the right things when the Spartans aren't given due respect, but there had to have been something of a chip on his shoulder this year. After all, few expected OSU to be knocked out of playoff contention. Then there was the preseason ESPN "car wash", where Dantonio had to withstand a barrage of questions about Jim Harbaugh. Few expected it, and not everyone likes it, but the Spartans are here and they're not apologizing.