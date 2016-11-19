Winners and losers from Week 12 in college football

Week 12 of the college football season came with plenty of heroes and a few goats as well. College Football 24/7 takes a look some draft prospects who made some noise, for better or worse.
Winners
*Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State *
The Seminoles junior broke the school record for career rushing yards, which had been held by Warrick Dunn, Saturday in a 45-14 win over Syracuse. Cook ran for 225 yards and now has 4,166 over a three-year career. But Dunn wasn't the only former NFL back whose record was threatened by Cook. He's also tied with former FSU RB Greg Allen, who had a brief stint with the Browns and Buccaneers, for career rushing touchdowns (44).
*James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh *
Conner's story just keeps getting better. In a comeback season after overcoming both Hodgkin lymphoma and a torn ACL, the Panthers star broke the ACC record for career rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns with his 50th and 53rd, respectively, in a 56-14 win over Duke. He finished with 101 yards on 14 carries. He'll need 55 yards against Syracuse next week to reach 1,000 for the season.
*LJ Scott, RB, Michigan State *
Although it came in a losing effort, the Spartans sophomore ran through, over and around the Ohio State defense on Saturday in his best career performance. Scott amassed 236 total yards -- 160 rushing and 76 receiving, and accounted for both MSU touchdowns in a 17-16 loss. And he did it against the 11th-ranked run defense in college football (111.6 ypg).
*Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee *
In the final home game of his career, Dobbs certainly left Vols fans something to remember him for in a 63-37 win over Missouri. The senior piled up 413 total yards -- 223 passing and 190 rushing -- and accounted for five touchdowns in a wild game that featured 1,349 yards in total offense. UT held just a 35-30 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Dobbs helped break it open with a 70-yard touchdown run.
*Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford *
McCaffrey's late-season resurgence continued in a big way Saturday in a 45-31 win over Cal: a career-high 284 yards on 31 carries, giving him four consecutive games over the 100-yard mark. Throw in 22 receiving yards and 11 more on a punt return, and McCaffrey amassed 317 all-purpose yards on the night. Granted, it came against a Cal run defense that has been far too obliging this season (127th-ranked out of 128 FBS teams), but McCaffrey has run the ball as well as any back in the country not named D'Onta Foreman over the last month.
*Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina *
Another week, another monstrously productive game for the Pirates senior: 12 catches, 212 yards, two touchdowns in a blowout loss to Navy, 66-31. In the first half, he broke former teammate Justin Hardy's FBS record for career receptions. Hardy, now a second-year pro with the Atlanta Falcons, caught 387 passes at ECU from 2011-2014. Jones now has 392 catches in his career. And with five receptions next week at Temple, he'll break Freddie Barnes' FBS single-season record of 155.
Losers
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
The Tigers' talented backup got plenty of action today with Leonard Fournette limited by his lingering ankle injury, but two crucial miscues made LSU miss Fournette all the more. Guice lost a fumble at the Florida 12-yard line late in the Gators' 16-10 win. Then, at the end of the game with LSU on the Florida 1-yard line in the final seconds, Guice went the wrong way on a rush attempt and was stuffed short of the goal line to end the game. Guice finished with 83 yards and a touchdown, but he was also a big reason why LSU's offense fell apart in the red zone all day.
*Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville *
Houston's 36-10 thrashing of Louisville on Thursday brought with it that the Cardinals star sophomore is, indeed, mortal. After putting ACC defenses on the wrong end of highlights all season, Jackson finally met his match against a Cougars defense that overwhelmed the UL offensive line to the tune of 11 sacks. Under that extreme pressure, he completed just 20 of 43 passes with a season-low 33 rushing yards. The Heisman? Still Jackson's to lose. A playoff spot? That's now a pipe dream at best.