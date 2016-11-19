Winners and losers from Week 12 in college football

The Tigers' talented backup got plenty of action today with Leonard Fournette limited by his lingering ankle injury, but two crucial miscues made LSU miss Fournette all the more. Guice lost a fumble at the Florida 12-yard line late in the Gators' 16-10 win. Then, at the end of the game with LSU on the Florida 1-yard line in the final seconds, Guice went the wrong way on a rush attempt and was stuffed short of the goal line to end the game. Guice finished with 83 yards and a touchdown, but he was also a big reason why LSU's offense fell apart in the red zone all day.