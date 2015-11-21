Winners and losers from Week 12 in college football

Ezekiel Elliott: Blasting one's coaching staff isn't a good look for NFL scouts. The Buckeyes' junior running back said there's no chance he'll be back at Ohio State next season, and ripped the team's coaches after Michigan State's 17-14 win over OSU. Yes, Elliott was understandably heated after a devastating loss, and his standing in the eyes of NFL scouts will be determined by his talent, not his mouth. Still, in the NFL, tough losses happen every week, and he'll have to answer for his postgame temperament in pre-draft interviews.