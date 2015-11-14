Winners and losers from Week 11 in college football

The 11th weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a game to remember, and who needs to turn the page:
Winners
Keenan Reynolds: Navy's star quarterback broke the FBS record for rushing touchdowns in his career with the first of four scores Saturday in a 55-14 win over SMU. Reynolds' 78th touchdown broke the mark, though he had 81 by game's end.
Ezekiel Elliott: Whether Ohio State is getting good quarterback play or not, Elliott is delivering every week for the defending national champs. This week, with J.T. Barrett throwing for just 150 yards, Elliott ran for 181 with a pair of touchdowns in a 28-3 win over Illinois. If he's not the MVP of this offense, someone doesn't know what the letters stand for.
Dalvin Cook: Florida State's star rusher went down in Seminoles history Saturday, and took down former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn to do it.
Pharoh Cooper: The South Carolina star receiver is the victim of an offense that just can't get him the ball enough, but continues to find ways to impact a miserably bad team. On Saturday, in a 24-14 loss to Florida, Cooper threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass of 17 yards and caught one from 38 yards, also in the fourth quarter, to make an easy UF win look much harder. On a better team, Cooper would be getting far more attention this season.
Josh Adams: It's not easy to make Notre Dame history, but Adams broke the longest play from scrimmage in Fighting Irish annals Saturday with a 98-yard touchdown run.
Losers
Trevone Boykin:In his last four quarters of action (dating back to last week), the Texas Christian star quarterback has lost his top wide receiver to a critical injury (Josh Doctson), lost his first game (49-29 vs. Oklahoma State), and injured his ankle Saturday right before a crucial showdown against Oklahoma next week. Word from TCU coach Gary Patterson is optimistic on Boykin being ready to play against the Sooners, but after eight weeks of everything going right for Boykin, a lot has gone wrong of late.
Gus Malzahn: Auburn dropped to 5-5 on Saturday with a 20-13 loss to Georgia and ensured a losing season in SEC play (2-5 with one game to play). Malzahn's team has gone from preseason contender expectations to a late-season scramble just to be bowl eligible.
Dak Prescott: The Mississippi State quarterback turned in a valiant effort, but never had a chance against Alabama in taking nine sacks for 58 yards in losses, including three by Tide junior DE Jonathan Allen and 2.5 by another junior, A'Shawn Robinson.
Todd Berry: The Louisiana-Monroe coach lost more than anyone Saturday -- he lost his job. The Warhawks (1-9) lost to Arkansas State, 59-21, and Berry was terminated effective immediately. ULM makes 11 coaching openings at the FBS level.
Charlie Strong: After a 38-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday, Texas suffered its sixth loss of the year. Strong's team all but out of the bowl picture in his second season in Austin. The Longhorns would have to beat Texas Tech on Nov. 26, then pull off a stunning upset over Baylor in their last game of the year, just to finish 6-6 and qualify for a low-tier bowl. Not happening.