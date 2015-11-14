Winners and losers from Week 11 in college football

Trevone Boykin:In his last four quarters of action (dating back to last week), the Texas Christian star quarterback has lost his top wide receiver to a critical injury (Josh Doctson), lost his first game (49-29 vs. Oklahoma State), and injured his ankle Saturday right before a crucial showdown against Oklahoma next week. Word from TCU coach Gary Patterson is optimistic on Boykin being ready to play against the Sooners, but after eight weeks of everything going right for Boykin, a lot has gone wrong of late.