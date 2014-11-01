Winners and losers from Week 10 college football games

Week 10 of the college football season brought us highlights galore and a number of surprises that nobody could have predicted earlier this year. While we know who won and who lost the games from the box scores, who really came out of Saturday able to hold their heads high?
Winners
Will Muschamp: The Florida head coach delivered one of the season's most improbable wins in beating rival Georgia in a potential job-saving victory.
Matt Rhule: The Temple head coach has delivered a remarkable turnaround in Philly, more than doubling last season's win total and giving the program its first victory over a ranked team in 16 years when it defeated East Carolina on Saturday.
1990's NFL stars: Vinny Testaverde's kid ended up quarterbacking Texas Tech against Texas, Barry J. Sanders and Christian McCaffery (Barry and Ed's sons, respectively) played a part in Stanford's game against Oregon, and Greg Townsend Jr. recorded a sack for USC. It was almost enough to want to pop in the 1993 version of Madden.
Air Force: The Cadets went from two wins last year to six this season, becoming bowl-eligible and earning the Commander-In-Chief Trophy in a win over Army.
Duke: The Blue Devils continue to look like they are on the path to the ACC title game to face Florida State after beating Pitt in a double overtime thriller.
Trevor Knight: Yes, it was against Iowa State, but Knight looked Sugar Bowl-good in throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more.
Maryland's rivalry with Penn State: The Nittany Lions have dominated this series, but the Terps raised the stakes with some pre-game incidents and then backed up their big talk in a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback that gave them the win.
Iowa's offense: Long runs. Downfield passes. A 24-0 lead after the first quarter. I don't even know who you are anymore, Hawkeyes offense.
Michigan: The Wolverines started the first step in their search for new leadership on Friday and then got a Big Ten win over Indiana, which was their 19th straight in the series.
Dave Doeren: N.C. State earned its first ACC win in nearly two years that doubled as the team's first road win since 2010. With Wake Forest and UNC left on the schedule, a bowl game isn't out of the question for Doeren, either.
Shaq Thompson: Linebacker Shaq Thompson turned in a pretty good performance as his alter ego: running back Shaq Thompson. His 215 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against Colorado make you wonder where he'll line up next week.
Brian Hill:The freshman running back at Wyoming had a monstrous day against Fresno State, rushing for 283 yards (and two TD's) and catching three passes for 106 yards. The team had 696 yards of total offense, and Hill was a big reason why.
Matt Wells:The Utah State coach is a magician. Playing hours away from home at Hawaii, the Aggies became bowl eligible behind a 14-of-15, three-touchdown performance from a true freshman, fourth-string quarterback. It might not be the season the program envisioned, but it has been a good one, all things considered, thanks to Wells and his staff.
Losers
East Carolina: The Pirates have played terribly the past few weeks, and it finally caught up to them against Temple despite a nearly 300-yard advantage in total offense. The loss will probably cost them a spot in a New Year's Day bowl game.
North Carolina: Usually it's just the Tar Heels' defense that lands in this section, but thanks to an anemic offense (258 yards) against Miami, this is a team (dis)honor.
UCLA uniforms: The Bruins' powder blues are some of the best uniforms in the sport, but they went with some hideous gray, "L.A. Night" concoction from Adidas against Arizona.
Oklahoma State offense: Yes, injuries have been a factor, but the young Cowboys offense has been sputtering in the worst way. Plus star receiver/tailback Tyreek Hill was hurt in a blowout loss to Kansas State.
UCF: The Knights lost their first-ever AAC conference game, and did so to ... lowly UConn. Not good.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers wasted a chance to win the Big 12 down the road by turning the ball over and then blowing a late-game situation in a loss to TCU. Still a good season, but not what it could have been had they won on Saturday afternoon.
Butch Jones:Tennessee used a thrilling 4th quarter comeback to beat South Carolina and give the team their first SEC win of the season. Jones certainly appears to be building something in Knoxville.
Washington State: The only reason to watch the Cougars this year was because of their record-setting quarterback. Sadly, Connor Halliday's season is over after suffering a terrible injury in a loss to USC.
Ole Miss: It's hard to suffer a double-gut punch like the Rebels did in a loss to Auburn. Not even Mississippi State fans would wish that ending on their rivals.
SEC defense: Missed tackles. Big plays. Over 1,500 yards of total offense in one game. There was bad defense in the conference last year. But if people still refuse to believe that narrative, they're going to have to recognize it now.
Automatic Andy:Utah's star kicker Andy Phillips had an awesome and appropriate nickname. Until, that is, he missed a kick in overtime to cost the Utes a win.
Rich Rodriguez:In a week where tons of folks were mentioning the Arizona coach for the Florida job, the Wildcats had one of the worst offensive performances RichRod has ever had as a head coach against UCLA.