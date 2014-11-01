Winners and losers from Week 10 college football games

Published: Nov 01, 2014 at 05:07 PM
CFB-Will-Muschamp-and-Shane-Carden-Split-TOS-141101

Week 10 of the college football season brought us highlights galore and a number of surprises that nobody could have predicted earlier this year. While we know who won and who lost the games from the box scores, who really came out of Saturday able to hold their heads high?

Winners

Will Muschamp: The Florida head coach delivered one of the season's most improbable wins in beating rival Georgia in a potential job-saving victory.

» Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 10 in CFB

Matt Rhule: The Temple head coach has delivered a remarkable turnaround in Philly, more than doubling last season's win total and giving the program its first victory over a ranked team in 16 years when it defeated East Carolina on Saturday.

1990's NFL stars: Vinny Testaverde's kid ended up quarterbacking Texas Tech against Texas, Barry J. Sanders and Christian McCaffery (Barry and Ed's sons, respectively) played a part in Stanford's game against Oregon, and Greg Townsend Jr. recorded a sack for USC. It was almost enough to want to pop in the 1993 version of Madden.

Air Force: The Cadets went from two wins last year to six this season, becoming bowl-eligible and earning the Commander-In-Chief Trophy in a win over Army.

Duke: The Blue Devils continue to look like they are on the path to the ACC title game to face Florida State after beating Pitt in a double overtime thriller.

Trevor Knight: Yes, it was against Iowa State, but Knight looked Sugar Bowl-good in throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more.

Maryland's rivalry with Penn State: The Nittany Lions have dominated this series, but the Terps raised the stakes with some pre-game incidents and then backed up their big talk in a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback that gave them the win.

Iowa's offense: Long runs. Downfield passes. A 24-0 lead after the first quarter. I don't even know who you are anymore, Hawkeyes offense.

Michigan: The Wolverines started the first step in their search for new leadership on Friday and then got a Big Ten win over Indiana, which was their 19th straight in the series.

Dave Doeren: N.C. State earned its first ACC win in nearly two years that doubled as the team's first road win since 2010. With Wake Forest and UNC left on the schedule, a bowl game isn't out of the question for Doeren, either.

Shaq Thompson: Linebacker Shaq Thompson turned in a pretty good performance as his alter ego: running back Shaq Thompson. His 215 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against Colorado make you wonder where he'll line up next week.

Brian Hill:The freshman running back at Wyoming had a monstrous day against Fresno State, rushing for 283 yards (and two TD's) and catching three passes for 106 yards. The team had 696 yards of total offense, and Hill was a big reason why.

Matt Wells:The Utah State coach is a magician. Playing hours away from home at Hawaii, the Aggies became bowl eligible behind a 14-of-15, three-touchdown performance from a true freshman, fourth-string quarterback. It might not be the season the program envisioned, but it has been a good one, all things considered, thanks to Wells and his staff.

Losers

East Carolina: The Pirates have played terribly the past few weeks, and it finally caught up to them against Temple despite a nearly 300-yard advantage in total offense. The loss will probably cost them a spot in a New Year's Day bowl game.

North Carolina: Usually it's just the Tar Heels' defense that lands in this section, but thanks to an anemic offense (258 yards) against Miami, this is a team (dis)honor.

UCLA uniforms: The Bruins' powder blues are some of the best uniforms in the sport, but they went with some hideous gray, "L.A. Night" concoction from Adidas against Arizona.

Oklahoma State offense: Yes, injuries have been a factor, but the young Cowboys offense has been sputtering in the worst way. Plus star receiver/tailback Tyreek Hill was hurt in a blowout loss to Kansas State.

UCF: The Knights lost their first-ever AAC conference game, and did so to ... lowly UConn. Not good.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers wasted a chance to win the Big 12 down the road by turning the ball over and then blowing a late-game situation in a loss to TCU. Still a good season, but not what it could have been had they won on Saturday afternoon.

Butch Jones:Tennessee used a thrilling 4th quarter comeback to beat South Carolina and give the team their first SEC win of the season. Jones certainly appears to be building something in Knoxville.

» Ranking college football's top 10 RBs

Washington State: The only reason to watch the Cougars this year was because of their record-setting quarterback. Sadly, Connor Halliday's season is over after suffering a terrible injury in a loss to USC.

Ole Miss: It's hard to suffer a double-gut punch like the Rebels did in a loss to Auburn. Not even Mississippi State fans would wish that ending on their rivals.

SEC defense: Missed tackles. Big plays. Over 1,500 yards of total offense in one game. There was bad defense in the conference last year. But if people still refuse to believe that narrative, they're going to have to recognize it now.

Automatic Andy:Utah's star kicker Andy Phillips had an awesome and appropriate nickname. Until, that is, he missed a kick in overtime to cost the Utes a win.

Rich Rodriguez:In a week where tons of folks were mentioning the Arizona coach for the Florida job, the Wildcats had one of the worst offensive performances RichRod has ever had as a head coach against UCLA.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE