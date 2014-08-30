Winners and losers from Saturday's college football games

Auburn, Clemson backup quarterbacks: Saturday saw some nice debuts by quarterbacks, but the head coaches at Auburn and Clemson have to like their backup situations. Starting in place of Nick Marshall, Jeremy Johnson looked super sharp for the Tigers, going 12-for-16 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't press and showed enough to say that there won't be a big dropoff next season once Marshall leaves. The final score wasn't pretty, but the future was bright for Clemson based on freshman Deshaun Watson's play. He only threw four passes, but one was a beautiful touchdown that he dropped right in between two defenders. He seems like a candidate to get more playing time at Cole Stoudt's expense.