Winners and losers from college football Week 9

Published: Oct 31, 2015 at 05:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Michigan-win-151031-TOS2.jpg

The eighth weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a game to remember, and who needs to turn the page:

Winners

Jim Harbaugh:The new Michigan coach deserved something to go right Saturday after everything went wrong the last time he was on the sideline. Thanks to a defensive stand on the goal line as time expired, the former San Francisco 49ers coach got the taste of a bitter loss to Michigan State out of his mouth with a 29-26 win over Minnesota.

Laquon Treadwell:Against the same team that Treadwell nearly beat last year before suffering a broken leg and a dislocated ankle, the Ole Miss receiver got payback Saturday. The junior caught seven passes for 114 yards and a high-difficulty touchdown catch as Ole Miss handled Auburn, 27-19.

Corn Elder:The Miami defensive back finished what just might be the nuttiest play in college football history.

Corey Clement:Injured for almost the entire season, the heir apparent to Melvin Gordon at Wisconsin returned to the lineup Saturday and looked none the worse for the layoff. Clement rushed 11 times for 115 yards and three scores in a 48-10 thrashing of Rutgers.

Sean Maguire:In a short-notice start in place of the concussed Everett Golson, the FSU backup passer completed 23 of 35 passes for 348 yards and touchdown passes to Travis Rudolph of 75, 45 and 19 yards. If Maguire is needed again next week against Clemson, it won't be the first time he's beaten the Tigers.

Kirk Ferentz:If it's possible to quietly begin the season 8-0, Iowa has done it. The Hawkeyes and their stone-age offense go into November undefeated after a 31-15 win over Maryland, and with Indiana up next on the schedule, Ferentz is going to make you like it for at least another week.

Carl Lawson:The Auburn defensive end has barely played the last two years with injuries, but he came back Saturday to face the most talented offensive tackle in the country -- Ole Miss' Laremy Tunsil -- and more than held his own. Lawson recorded three quarterback hurries and drew a couple of false starts from Tunsil as well.

Gunner Kiel:OK, so it came against one of the very worst teams in the country, but the Cincinnati quarterback had a perfect day against Central Florida: 15 for 15 for 319 yards and five touchdown passes in a 52-7 win.

Evan Berry:The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in Tennessee's 52-21 rout of Kentucky.

Losers

Kyle Allen:The Texas A&M quarterback has lost the starting job to Kyler Murray, and odds are, he's not getting it back this season. Murray led TAMU to a win over a bad South Carolina team Saturday, but a win of any kind is enough to keep the job for now. And with that, the Kyle Allen Transfer Watch begins. Kenny Hill might have some phone numbers he could use.

Mark Richt:It's too soon to tell if the Georgia coach's third loss of the season, and other year off the pace in the SEC East, will cost him his job. But it's not too soon to say this: the Bulldogs have been a disappointment this season, and losing to rival Florida is the best way to test the Georgia fan base's patience.

David Gibbs:The Texas Tech defensive coordinator can't be sleeping well. Three of the Red Raiders' October opponents scored 63 points or more. On Saturday against Oklahoma State, his players looked like they were allergic to tackling. The only defense in the country worse statistically, at 563 yards allowed a game, belongs to Kansas. Just blitz the house, David.

Des Kitchings:The North Carolina State assistant coach, depending on your interpretation, either shoved or swung at Clemson QB Deshaun Watson on the sideline Saturday in a 56-41 loss to the Tigers. He apologized for the Woody Hayes moment.

Texas A&M's Halloween alt uniforms:Scary is one thing. Ugly is another. Next Halloween will be too soon.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

