Willie Creear jumps to record vertical at NFL Regional Combine

There was plenty of buzz coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine thanks to a pair of insane jumps by two fast-rising prospects.
Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley leaped a combine-record-tying 45 inches in the vertical jump and UConn cornerback Byron Jones followed that up with a 44.5-inch vertical to go with his record-setting 12-foot, 3-inch broad jump that wowed everybody inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
As impressive as those numbers are, neither topped the vertical mark put up by Willie Creear at the Denver Regional Combine on Saturday. The Eastern Michigan corner posted an incredible 47-inch vertical jump.
"Usually I jump about 40, 41 but I was blessed to have a good trainer working on good technique," Creear told DenverBroncos.com. "(The regional combine) is a good alternative for other athletes who either come from smaller schools or might be hidden behind that other guy on your team that gets that invite to Indianapolis. It's a good experience."
The regional combines were created for those prospects who don't get invited to Indianapolis for the main national event and offer a chance to showcase a player's skills in front of scouts.
Thanks to his huge vertical jump, it's safe to say Creear leaped onto the radar of a few clubs around the league and will garner a second look even if he wasn't going toe-to-toe with other prospects in Indy.