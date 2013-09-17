 Skip to main content
Advertising

Will Nebraska coach Bo Pelini's rants lead to his dismissal?

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 06:28 AM
Bo-Pelini-130917-top.jpg

Nebraska coach Bo Pelini apologized Monday for a recorded 90-second, expletive-filled rant he went on in 2011, railing against local reporters and Cornhusker fans alike. If anything, what should Nebraska do with Pelini?

  • !
  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Retroactive punishment would not be fair

The powers that run the University of Nebraska, led by chancellor Harvey Perlman, are not exactly surprised by this rant. If you recall, during Pelini's first year as the head coach at Nebraska he was summoned to a Sunday meeting with the chancellor to discuss his sideline behavior and antics, which did not put him or Nebraska in a good light, and had an effect on the outcome of a loss at home to Virginia Tech.

But, to have this come to light two years later, and decide to retroactively punish the coach? I'm not in favor of that at all. A tough game just ended, an emotional come-from-way-behind win for UCLA over Nebraska, a coach who competes to the nth degree blowing off steam during what he believed was a private moment with a trusted colleague? How many of us do that every day? No, no penalties for the coach from this camp. In fact, if Nebraska had beaten UCLA on Saturday, and had not suffered some huge defeats in the last couple of seasons (see UCLA, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Georgia in 2012), this story would have cycled quickly. Instead, it's become part of the "piling on" that's currently occurring.

Talk privately to the coach, get his side of the story, let him know that's not acceptable, and let him coach his team. The ultimate penalty (or reward) might be levied based on how Nebraska finishes out the season .. not a rant that's two years old.

  • !
  • Dan Greenspan NFL Draft 365

  • On-field shortcomings will be his undoing

By itself, Pelini's takedown of Nebraska legend Tommie Frazier and the release of Pelini's 2011 fan-bashing rant aren't enough to result in suspension or termination. However, when combined with his inability to turn the Cornhuskers defense back into the fabled Blackshirts of yore, the timing could not be worse for Pelini. While he has stabilized the program after the Bill Callahan debacle, Pelini was brought in to contend for BCS championships and win conference titles, and has done neither. Without a Big Ten title this season, Pelini is as good as gone. His inability to bite his tongue just confirms his tenuous job status.

  • !
  • Chase Goodbread NFL Draft 365

  • Bashing fan base isn't enough to oust Pelini

Does Pelini need to be smarter about what he says and who is around when he says it? No question. He's always been a bit hot-tempered, and Pelini's got to realize he's a public figure. Memo to Bo: Every day, people lose jobs less high-profile than yours for merely choosing their words poorly. That's a shame, but it's also a reality. Still, Nebraska doesn't need to do anything other than reprimand the coach. Further punishment could manifest on its own in the form of fan unrest. Blasting one's own fan base added to a couple of embarrassing losses is a recipe for a quicker ouster, but the rant alone shouldn't get him fired.

  • !
  • Mike Huguenin NFL Draft 365

  • Pelini shouldn't get canned over two-year-old rant

If Nebraska fires him for a two-year-old rant, it would be a gutless move by the administration. I think Pelini is a mediocre head coach, but you don't get rid of him for his tirade. If you want to fire him because the program is underachieving, that's another thing totally. The Huskers' schedule is such that they should be 7-1 entering November. I would bet the administration lets the season play out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 