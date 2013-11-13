Will Muschamp gets vote of confidence from Florida AD

Added Foley: "Everyone around there wants the same thing. "We want to do what is right for the University of Florida. We understand that this football season has not gone the way any of us wanted it to go, certainly not the way our fans wanted it to go, and most of all, not the way Will Muschamp wanted it to go. We have a history of being successful, we have a history of fixing things when they need to be fixed, and that is what is going to happen here, and coach Muschamp is the one that will fix it."