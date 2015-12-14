Will McCarron become first 'Bama QB to win NFL start since '87?

The last to do so was Jeff Rutledge, who won at Philadelphia on Nov. 15 of that year, 20-17. Since then, five Alabama quarterbacks have been drafted without winning a start: Mike Shula, Jay Barker, Brodie Croyle, Greg McElroy and McCarron. Three of those, Shula, Barker and McElroy, never got much of a chance in the NFL. Croyle was drafted the highest, a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006, but injuries shortened his NFL career and he lost each of 10 starts over five NFL seasons in Kansas City. John Parker Wilson played four years in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, but never got the call to start a game.