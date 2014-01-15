Will Khalil Mack's Senior Bowl absence impact draft stock?

"Scouts view him as a small-school standout, but they would love to see him play against elite completion. Now, I know he had a big game against Ohio State, but his resume is slightly inflated due to the level of competition he faced in the MAC," Brooks said. "While others have played against NFL-caliber players in the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and other conferences, he has benefited from being the big fish in a small pond. I would like to see him work alongside some of the other top linebackers in the game to see if the hype matches the talent and potential.