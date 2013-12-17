Will Jameis Winston extend bowl streak for Heisman winners?

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston was the second consecutive redshirt freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, and he'll be trying Jan. 6 to become the fifth consecutive Heisman recipient to win his bowl game.
Winston and the Seminoles take on Auburn in the BCS national championship game; he is the first Heisman winner to play for the title since 2010, when quarterback Cam Newton led Auburn past Oregon.
Of note: Four consecutive Heisman winners have won their bowl games, including two in title contests. But that came on the heels of a nine-season stretch in which seven Heisman winners lost in their bowl games -- and six of those came in national-title appearances.
Winston will be the third Florida State quarterback to play for the national title in the same season he won the Heisman. Charlie Ward helped FSU win the 1993 title, but Chris Weinke and the Seminoles fell in the championship game following the 2000 season.
Here is a look at how all the Heisman winners have fared in their postseason games since the award was introduced in 1935. (Note: Unless specified, "no bowl" means a player's team either didn't qualify for a bowl or didn't accept postseason bids. And remember that in the days of yore, generally only conference champs went to bowl games.)
2012: Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel
Bowl performance: Won 41-13 over Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl. Manziel threw for 287 yards and two TDs -- nice numbers, nothing spectacular. But he absolutely torched the Sooners on the ground, carrying 17 times for a career-high 229 yards (13.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. His 516 yards of total offense was his third-highest total of the season.
Bowl performance: Won 67-56 over Washington in the Alamo Bowl. Griffin had an unremarkable game, throwing just one touchdown pass and running for another score. He was 24 of 33 for 295 yards -- and his touchdown throw came on the game's opening drive.
Bowl performance: Won 22-19 over Oregon in the BCS national title game. Newton passed for 265 yards and two TDs, going 20 of 34, and also ran for 64 yards on 22 carries. It was the first time in nine games he had not scored a rushing TD. He led Auburn on a winning drive, driving the Tigers from their 25 to Oregon's 2 in the final 2:27; the winning field goal came on the last play of the game.
Bowl performance: Won 37-21 over Texas in the BCS national championship game. Ingram ran for 116 yards and two scores on 22 carries; he also had two receptions for 12 yards. His first TD gave the Tide a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter, and Alabama cruised the rest of the way.
2008: Oklahoma QB Sam Bradford
Bowl performance: Lost 24-14 to Florida in the BCS national title game. Bradford was 26 of 41 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked twice. His passing total was his third-lowest of the season, and his interception total tied his season-high in that category.
2007: Florida QB Tim Tebow
Bowl performance: Lost 41-35 to Michigan in the Capital One Bowl. Tebow was 17 of 33 for a season-low 154 yards and three touchdowns; he also ran for 57 yards and a score. His 211 total yards were a season low.
2006: Ohio State QB Troy Smith
Bowl performance: Lost 41-14 to Florida in the BCS National Championship Game. Smith was 4 of 14 for 35 yards with one interception. He also ran 10 times for minus-29 yards. Ohio State finished with 84 total yards, the lowest total ever in a BCS game.
Bowl performance: Lost 41-38 to Texas in the Rose Bowl for the national title. Bush had 279 all-purpose yards. He ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, caught six passes for 95 yards and had 102 yards on five kickoff returns.
2004: USC QB Matt Leinart
Bowl performance: Won 55-19 over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl for the national title. Leinart was 18 of 35 for 332 yards and five touchdowns.
2003: Oklahoma QB Jason White
Bowl performance: Lost 21-14 to LSU in the Sugar Bowl for the national title. White was 13 of 37 for 102 yards and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Bowl performance: Won 38-17 over Iowa in the Orange Bowl. Palmer was 21 of 31 for 303 yards and one touchdown.
2001: Nebraska QB Eric Crouch
Bowl performance: Lost 37-14 to Miami in the Rose Bowl for the national title. Crouch ran for 114 yards on 22 carries and completed 5 of 15 passes for 62 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
2000: Florida State QB Chris Weinke
Bowl performance: Lost 13-2 to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl for the national title. Weinke was 25 of 51 for 274 yards and two interceptions.
1999: Wisconsin RB Ron Dayne
Bowl performance: Won 17-9 over Stanford in the Rose Bowl. Dayne ran 34 times for 200 yards and a touchdown.
1998: Texas RB Ricky Williams
Bowl performance: Won 38-11 over Mississippi State in the Cotton Bowl. Williams ran 30 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Bowl performance: Won 21-16 over Washington State in the Rose Bowl. Woodson had an interception, and also had two carries for 6 yards and one catch for 7 yards.
1996: Florida QB Danny Wuerffel
Bowl performance: Won 52-20 over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl . Wuerffel was 18 of 34 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a 16-yard score. He finished with six carries for minus-10 yards.
1995: Ohio State RB Eddie George
Bowl performance: Lost 20-14 to Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl. George rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
1994: Colorado RB Rashaan Salaam
Bowl performance: Won 41-24 over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Salaam ran 27 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns, on runs of 1, 1 and 5 yards.
1993: Florida State QB Charlie Ward
Bowl performance: Won 18-16 over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Ward was 24 of 43 for 286 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he also ran eight times for minus-3 yards.
1992: Miami QB Gino Torretta
Bowl performance: Lost 34-13 to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Torretta was 24 of 56 for 278 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
1991: Michigan WR Desmond Howard
Bowl performance: Lost 34-14 to Washington in the Rose Bowl. Howard had one catch for 35 yards and one carry for 15 yards.
1990: BYU QB Ty Detmer
Bowl performance: Lost 65-14 to Texas A&M in the Holiday Bowl. Detmer was 11 of 23 for 120 yards, with one touchdown and one interception before leaving with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.
1989: Houston QB Andre Ware
Bowl performance: No bowl. Houston was on probation.
1988: Oklahoma State RB Barry Sanders
Bowl performance: Won 62-14 over Wyoming in the Holiday Bowl. Sanders carried 29 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns, and he also had two receptions for 36 yards.
1987: Notre Dame WR Tim Brown
Bowl performance: Lost 35-10 to Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. Brown had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
1986: Miami QB Vinny Testaverde
Bowl performance: Lost 14-10 to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. Testaverde was 26 of 50 for 285 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran nine times for minus-10 yards.
1985: Auburn RB Bo Jackson
Bowl performance: Lost 36-16 to Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. Jackson ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.
1984: Boston College QB Doug Flutie
Bowl performance: Won 45-28 over Houston in the Cotton Bowl. Flutie was 13 of 37 for 180 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
1983: Nebraska RB Mike Rozier
Bowl performance: Lost 31-30 to Miami in the Orange Bowl. Rozier ran for 147 yards on 25 carries.
1982: Georgia RB Herschel Walker
Bowl performance: Lost 27-23 to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Walker ran 28 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.
1981: USC RB Marcus Allen
Bowl performance: Lost 26-10 to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. Allen ran for 85 yards on 30 carries, and he fumbled once.
1980: South Carolina RB George Rogers
Bowl performance: Lost 37-9 to Pitt in the Gator Bowl. Rogers had 27 carries for 113 yards.
1979: USC RB Charles White
Bowl performance: Won 17-16 over Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. White ran for 247 yards and the winning touchdown on 39 carries. On the winning drive, White carried six times for 71 yards; his 1-yard touchdown run came with 1:32 left.
1978: Oklahoma RB Billy Sims
Bowl performance: Won 31-24 over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Sims ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
1977: Texas RB Earl Campbell
Bowl performance: Lost 38-10 to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. Campbell ran 29 times for 116 yards.
1976: Pitt RB Tony Dorsett
Bowl performance: Won 27-3 over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Dorsett ran for 202 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries as the Panthers clinched the national title.
1975: Ohio State RB Archie Griffin
Bowl performance: Lost 23-10 to UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Griffin, who played with a broken wrist for much of the day, finished with 93 yards on 17 carries.
1974: Ohio State RB Archie Griffin
Bowl performance: Lost 18-17 to USC in the Rose Bowl. Griffin was held to 75 yards on 20 carries -- snapping his streak of 100-yard games at 23 in a row -- and didn't score.
1973: Penn State RB John Capelletti
Bowl performance: Won 16-9 over LSU in the Orange Bowl. Capelletti rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
1972: Nebraska WR Johnny Rodgers
Bowl performance: Won 40-6 over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Rodgers played mostly tailback against the Irish and ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries; he also passed 52 yards for a touchdown and had three receptions for 71 yards and another score.
1971: Auburn QB Pat Sullivan
Bowl performance: Lost 40-22 to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Sullivan was 20-of-44 for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
1970: Stanford QB Jim Plunkett
Bowl performance: Won 27-17 over Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Plunkett was 20 of 30 for 265 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran nine times for 26 yards as Stanford upset unbeaten Ohio State.
1969: Oklahoma FB Steve Owens
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1968: USC RB O.J. Simpson
Bowl performance: Lost 27-16 to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Simpson rushed for 171 yards on 28 carries and scored on an 80-yard run.
1967: UCLA QB Gary Beban
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1966: Florida QB Steve Spurrier
Bowl performance: Won 27-12 over Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl. Spurrier was 14 of 30 for 160 yards, and he also ran four times for 14 yards.
1965: USC RB Mike Garrett
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1964: Notre Dame QB John Huarte
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1963: Navy QB Roger Staubach
Bowl performance: Lost 28-6 to Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Staubach was 21 of 31 for 228 yards and an interception, and he ran 2 yards for a score. In all, Staubach rushed 12 times for minus-47 yards as the Midshipmen finished with minus-14 rushing yards.
1962: Oregon State QB Terry Baker
Bowl performance: Won 6-0 over Villanova in the Liberty Bowl. Baker scored the only touchdown on a 99-yard run early in the first quarter. He ran 13 times for 137 yards and also was 9 of 21 passing for 123 yards. In March of 1963, Baker helped the Beavers reach the Final Four in basketball; he is the only Heisman winner to ever play in the Final Four.
1961: Syracuse RB Ernie Davis
Bowl performance: Won 15-14 over Miami in the Liberty Bowl. Davis ran 30 times for 140 yards and a touchdown.
1960: Navy RB Joe Bellino
Bowl performance: Lost 21-14 to Missouri in the Orange Bowl. Bellino was held to 4 yards on eight carries -- the Midshipmen rushed 24 times for minus-8 yards -- but he caught a 28-yard touchdown pass.
1959: LSU RB Billy Cannon
Bowl performance: Lost 21-0 to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Cannon rushed for 8 yards on six carries as the Tigers were held to one first down and minus-15 rushing yards. Cannon also had three receptions for 39 yards.
1958: Army RB Pete Dawkins
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1957: Texas A&M RB John David Crow
Bowl performance: Lost 3-0 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. Crow ran for 46 yards on 14 carries.
1956: Notre Dame QB Paul Hornung
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1955: Ohio State RB Howard Cassady
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1954: Wisconsin FB Alan Ameche
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1953: Notre Dame RB John Lattner
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1952: Oklahoma RB Billy Vessels
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1951: Princeton RB Dick Kazmaier
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1950: Ohio State RB Vic Janowicz
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1949: Notre Dame E Leon Hart
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1948: SMU RB Doak Walker
Bowl performance: Won 21-13 over Oregon in the Cotton Bowl. Walker ran for 66 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, completed 6 of 10 passes for 79 yards and also kicked two extra points.
1947: Notre Dame QB John Lujack
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1946: Army RB Glenn Davis
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1945: Army FB Doc Blanchard
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1944: Ohio State QB Les Horvath
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1943: Notre Dame QB Angelo Bertelli
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1942: Georgia RB Frank Sinkwich
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1941: Minnesota RB Bruce Smith
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1940: Michigan RB Tom Harmon
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1939: Iowa RB Nile Kinnick
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1938: TCU QB Davey O'Brien
Bowl performance: Won 15-7 over Carnegie Tech in the Sugar Bowl. O'Brien was 17 of 27 for 225 yards, and he also kicked a field goal.
1937: Yale RB Clint Frank
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1936: Yale E Larry Kelley
Bowl performance: No bowl.
1935: Chicago RB Jay Berwanger
Bowl performance: No bowl.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.