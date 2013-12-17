Will Jameis Winston extend bowl streak for Heisman winners?

Bowl performance: Won 22-19 over Oregon in the BCS national title game. Newton passed for 265 yards and two TDs, going 20 of 34, and also ran for 64 yards on 22 carries. It was the first time in nine games he had not scored a rushing TD. He led Auburn on a winning drive, driving the Tigers from their 25 to Oregon's 2 in the final 2:27; the winning field goal came on the last play of the game.