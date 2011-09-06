Will Jags' change at QB alter Titans' plan? Munchak says no

"I don't think it will change a whole lot," Munchak said on WGFX-FM, according to The Tennessean. "We'll go back and find film on when (Luke) last played. It's been a while as far as the last time he started, but he played quite a bit in the preseason. But we know what they are going to do. They are going to come out and run that ball. I don't think there will be any secrets about what they are going to do on Sunday."