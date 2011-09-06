Will Jags' change at QB alter Titans' plan? Munchak says no

By releasing quarterback David Garrard on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars threw a last-minute curveball at the Tennessee Titans leading up to their season-opening game.
That being said, Titans coach Mike Munchak isn't switching his game plan simply because Luke McCown will start under center for the Jaguars. Munchak said as much Tuesday upon learning the news.
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"I don't think it will change a whole lot," Munchak said on WGFX-FM, according to The Tennessean. "We'll go back and find film on when (Luke) last played. It's been a while as far as the last time he started, but he played quite a bit in the preseason. But we know what they are going to do. They are going to come out and run that ball. I don't think there will be any secrets about what they are going to do on Sunday."
McCown, who's in his ninth NFL season, has played in 16 career games with seven starts. His last start came on Dec. 30, 2007, when he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCown is a different breed of quarterback from Garrard, whose mobility always made him a threat to scramble out of the pocket. The Titans knew that. But they know little to nothing about McCown, which Munchak said has gotten the attention of his team.
"I think it makes them a little more nervous," Munchak said. "Hopefully they'll prepare a little bit more knowing maybe they're not as comfortable with this quarterback. ... I think maybe it will have us on our toes ready to go, knowing maybe they'll throw the ball a little more than they have in the past."