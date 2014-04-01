Will Jadeveon Clowney be there at No. 3 for Jaguars?

Houston picks first, and the prevailing wisdom is that the Texans either will take a quarterback or Clowney. If it's a quarterback, which makes sense, the prevailing wisdom is that Clowney then would fall to the Jaguars at No. 3 because St. Louis -- which picks second -- already has star defensive ends in Chris Long and Robert Quinn and needs an offensive tackle to keep quarterback Sam Bradford upright. The Rams also could be intrigued by Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins. (The idea evidently intrigues Watkins.)