Will Fuller runs scorching 40, draws Emmanuel Sanders comp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Notre Dame's Will Fuller posted the fastest 40-yard dash time among the wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Kolby Listenbee -- who was an elite track and field athlete at TCU -- posted the second-fastest time.
Fuller posted a 4.32-second 40 time, while Listenbee ran a 4.39. Both athletes had been identified by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah before the combine as top candidates to topple Chris Johnson's 40 mark of 4.24 seconds from the 2008 combine.
Fuller is the better draft prospect of the two, but a knock on him is that he can come down with a case of the dropsies.
"He fights the football a little like Ted Ginn," NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said during Saturday's broadcast on NFL Network. Mayock compared Fuller to Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
NFL Media analyst -- and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver -- Michael Irvin offered a reminder that a receiver can drop passes and still be productive.
Listenbee's legit track speed should be intriguing to teams, and Mayock compared the TCU product to the Minnesota Vikings' Mike Wallace due in large part to his ability to take the top off a defense with that elite speed.
With a 4.42-second 40, California's Trevor Davis finished with the third-best time among wide receivers (in case you were curious who took bronze for the medal count). Following Davis were: Auburn's Ricardo Louis (4.43), Georgia's Malcolm Mitchell and Clemson's Charone Peake (tied at 4.45).