Will buyout clause keep NFL teams away from Kevin Sumlin?

Details of Sumlin's new $5 million-per-year contract with the Aggies, reported by dallasnews.com, include a $5 million buyout for any coaching destination -- NFL or otherwise -- should Sumlin leave TAMU before the end of the 2016 season. That's more than double Sumlin's previous buyout of $2 million, and more than enough to scare away all but the very deepest pockets at the college level. And while budget constraints might not govern NFL owners so much when it comes to hiring a coach, even they might blink at the prospect of the $10 million up-front price tag it would cost merely to buy Sumlin out and pay him what he already makes for only one season.