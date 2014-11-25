Will Baylor's Bryce Petty be the Blake Bortles of 2015 NFL Draft?

This season has been a trying one at times for Petty, as he acknowledged this week. After he broke out last season, the expectation for him this year was to be a top Heisman candidate and to emerge as a likely first-round pick. He might not totally be matching that hype, but I still think this has been a really good season for him, and it's highlighted his toughness, which is overlooked too often. Petty broke two transverse processes in his back in Week 1 and played through a good portion of the game. He sat out one game and went back to putting up big numbers in Baylor's next contest (at Buffalo). That's something NFL teams will respect.