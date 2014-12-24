Wild last-play TD in Bahamas Bowl makes for memorable day

CMU trailed 49-14 going into the fourth quarter. But the Chippewas then awakened, scoring five touchdowns in the period -- including three in the final 3:06 -- to make things ultra-interesting. On the last play, which started with one second left, quarterback Cooper Rush completed a heave to wide receiver Jesse Kroll near Western Kentucky's 35-yard line. Kroll lateraled to tight end Deon Butler, who lateraled to Courtney Williams, who lateraled to Titus Davis, who squeezed into the front corner of the end zone after running about 20 yards.