Wide receivers among top Pac-12 breakout players for 2014

Particulars: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, senior

Buzz: The Cougars have a deep receiving corps, but do throw it enough in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense to get multiple wideouts some big stats. While a lot of people think Gabe Marks or Dominique Williams will be the primary target of quarterback Connor Halliday, Mayle has the athleticism and ability to turn into a stud in his own right. He had a great spring and finally knows the nuances of route running to turn into the type of player NFL scouts will keep an eye on. His big finish to 2013 bodes well for a great 2014 season.