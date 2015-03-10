Why USC's Leonard Williams is top prospect in 2015 NFL Draft

He has everything teams are looking for, with an outstanding combination of size, speed and power. He added to his game each year at USC. I really like that he plays -- and practices -- through injury, and he plays hard when he's on the field. He battled injuries in each of the past two seasons, but my sources at USC each said he practiced way more frequently than he sat out. Williams is scheme-versatile, too. He can play defensive end or defensive tackle in a 4-3 defense, and he can line up as a five-technique in a 3-4 defense. With his quickness, agility and hand usage, I think his best advantage is inside, but I've also seen him drop into coverage and make an interception.