Why Tide will roll: Chance Warmack's title-game reflections

I was a freshman on the 2009 team that beat Texas at the Rose Bowl for the national championship. My junior year, we beat LSU in New Orleans to win it, and my senior year we beat Notre Dame in Miami. I only played in five games that first year. The first game I played, I was only 17 years old. Against FIU, my first game, I was the youngest O-lineman to play at Alabama. And I had so much still to learn. Look, when I first got to Alabama in January of 2009, I had just seen Alabama get beat by Florida in the SEC Championship Game, and that team would have been on its way to the national championship, too, and they lost. So I get there in January, enrolled early, and the first thing I'm hearing everyone say is "We're going to beat Florida (next year)." I'm a 17-year-old kid, and I'm thinking "Dang, what about these other 12 games we got?" But that's where the program was in terms of buying in throughout the whole year and being determined, and we went out the next year and did it -- we beat Florida. They were already thinking about a rematch in January, and you see all these iconic players and coaches so serious about it, it makes an impression. And it carried over to individual things like Mark Ingram winning Alabama's first Heisman Trophy.