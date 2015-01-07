Why staying in school would have benefited Jameis Winston

Winston has been a member of the All-ACC Academic Honor Roll (2012-13, 2013-14) during his time at Florida State and is considered a strong student in the classroom. The study skills acquired through his academics should help him thrive in the classroom as a franchise quarterback. With NFL quarterbacks tasked with learning volumes of information from passing concepts, run checks and pass protections to sight adjustments and hot reads, the ability to take information from the classroom to the field is one of the first things that coaches and scouts observe in meetings. Factor in the need to process and communicate complex verbiage to his teammates and coaches in the huddle, and the quarterback needs to possess the intelligence and work ethic required to obtain a degree.