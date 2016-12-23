Why QB shouldn't be one of Browns' top 2 picks in 2017

If the season ended today, the Browns would hold the first and 10th picks in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft (the latter pick was acquired from the Eagles in the teams' trade before the 2016 draft). What should they do with their top two picks? Obviously, we'll need to wait and see which underclassmen declare for the draft before assigning names to fix their problems. However, we can discuss what positions they should target with those two first-round selections.