Why do we play on Thanksgiving Day?

The NFL has played on Thanksgiving Day since the league was born in 1920, but it became an every-year tradition from 1934 when then-Detroit Lions owner George A. Richards set up a game against the Chicago Bears to boost flagging attendances.

The Lions traditionally play at home on Thanksgiving Day and will take part in their 82nd game on the holiday this week when they take on the Bears for the third time in the past four years. The Lions are 37-42-2 on Thanksgiving but need to snap a four-game losing streak.

In the 1960s, the NFL was looking for another team to commit to Thanksgiving Day games, but few were interested as the late afternoon slot could not guarantee television viewing figures as America settled down to its holiday dinner.

But Dallas Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm believed such publicity would be good for a team struggling under head coach Tom Landry. The Cowboys began playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1966 and enjoyed such success – on the field and at the gate - that they are still known today as 'America's Team.'

Success on Thanksgiving Day is going to be key for the Super Bowl-chasing Dallas Cowboys. Since 2015, the result on Turkey Day has directly indicated latter success. Wins on that day have resulted in a playoff appearance, while losses have seen Dallas miss the postseason.

In every season since 1978, the Lions have played in the early slot and the Cowboys in the late afternoon slot. A third game was added to the Thanksgiving Day slate in 2006 and can feature any other teams from around the league.