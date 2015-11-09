Who would get your Heisman vote if season ended today?

Published: Nov 09, 2015 at 08:20 AM
Fournette-Leonard-151109-TOS.jpg

LSU's Leonard Fournette has been widely viewed as the Heisman front-runner for much of the season. However, after being held to 31 yards on 19 carries in a loss to Alabama on Saturday (his previous season low was 154 yards vs. Western Kentucky), is a new leader emerging in the race for the award?

We asked our panel of experts to reveal the player who would receive their first-place Heisman vote if the season had ended after Saturday's games. Here are their answers.

  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • Head-to-head tiebreaker earns Henry the award

My vote goes to Alabama running back Derrick Henry over Leonard Fournette of LSU, based on their head-to-head matchup in which Henry outgained Fournette. In Alabama's 30-16 win over LSU on Saturday, Henry rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries; Fournette was held to 31 yards on 19 carries. I think both players deserve this award. Both have great character and skill levels, and both are the main reasons for their respective teams' success. Both also will be big-time NFL players. But Henry and Alabama came out on top in the head-to-head matchup.

  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • 'Bama RB leads wide-open race

The Heisman Trophy race is wide open after Alabama shut down front-runner Leonard Fournette on Saturday night. If I had to make a decision today, I'd reward Derrick Henry for the way he's carried the load for the Tide. He dominated in the biggest game of the season.

Despite being stonewalled by Alabama on Saturday, the Heisman Trophy is still LSU RB Leonard Fournette's to lose. TCU QB Trevone Boykin had a golden opportunity to seize the lead in the race Saturday with Fournette shut down on a national stage, but Boykin threw four interceptions in his first loss of the season to keep the Heisman race in Fournette's hands. Alabama RB Derrick Henry is like a racehorse closing in on the leaders down the backstretch. He might take over the lead in time, but it hasn't happened quite yet.

  • Lance Zierlein NFL.com

  • Henry gets the nod

It's human nature to swing back and forth toward whichever player had the best game most recently, but how can anyone overlook the season's worth of dominance that Leonard Fournette has doled out to his competition? Does one down game against a defensive front that dominated his offensive line supersede his overall body of work? Ezekiel Elliott continues to churn out yardage and touchdowns on a consistent pace for an undefeated team, but it's almost like the media has Elliot and Ohio State fatigue after their run last season. While Elliot and Fournette are deserving, I'm going with Alabama's Derrick Henry. Ultimately, Henry's performances against five ranked teams -- 10 touchdowns and an average of 173.6 rushing yards per game -- swings me in his direction.

Clemson is No. 1 in the polls, and to the victor goes the spoils. Quarterback Deshaun Watson nearly pulled off a "300/100" performance against ACC rival Florida State on Saturday afternoon with 297 passing yards and 107 rushing yards. An undefeated regular season for the Tigers should land the sophomore a trip to New York in December.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW