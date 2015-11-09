Who would get your Heisman vote if season ended today?

It's human nature to swing back and forth toward whichever player had the best game most recently, but how can anyone overlook the season's worth of dominance that Leonard Fournette has doled out to his competition? Does one down game against a defensive front that dominated his offensive line supersede his overall body of work? Ezekiel Elliott continues to churn out yardage and touchdowns on a consistent pace for an undefeated team, but it's almost like the media has Elliot and Ohio State fatigue after their run last season. While Elliot and Fournette are deserving, I'm going with Alabama's Derrick Henry. Ultimately, Henry's performances against five ranked teams -- 10 touchdowns and an average of 173.6 rushing yards per game -- swings me in his direction.