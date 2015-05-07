Who will win head-to-head rookie battles in key stat categories?

The skinny: Two votes for Gordon (Davis, Conway), one for Gurley (Jeremiah). While there was a bit of a split opinion as to who will come out on top in rushing yardage, all analysts were in agreement that the pair of first-rounders will rack up the carries early in their careers.

Quotable: "I've got a man crush on Todd Gurley but I'm going to go with Melvin Gordon," Davis said. "He's going to be featured so heavily right in the beginning, and remember that Todd Gurley goes to a situation with the Rams where they can bring him along slowly to make sure he's 100 percent because Tre Mason is already there."