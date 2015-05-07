Who will win head-to-head rookie battles in key stat categories?

Published: May 07, 2015 at 12:45 PM

The 2015 NFL Draft is already in the rearview mirror for a lot of players as rookie minicamps begin for most NFL teams this weekend.

As the 2015 rookie class turns its attention to contributing for new teams, NFL Media analysts on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" debated which first-round picks are more likely to come out on top in key stat categories for their respective positions as rookies.

Here's a look at the picks made Thursday by Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Curtis Conway for the categories of passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and sacks.

More passing yards: Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston?

The skinny: All three analysts voted for Winston, noting he'll have two big receivers (Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans) to throw to in Tampa Bay and likely having an easier transition to the NFL than Mariota will coming from Oregon's spread offense.
Quotable: "They're going to be more comfortable with (Winston) throwing the ball a lot sooner than Marcus Mariota in that offense," Conway said. "All the weapons Winston will have, 6-foot-5 (receivers) across the board, with all the pressure he'll face, he can just throw it up for those guys."

More rushing yards: Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon?

The skinny: Two votes for Gordon (Davis, Conway), one for Gurley (Jeremiah). While there was a bit of a split opinion as to who will come out on top in rushing yardage, all analysts were in agreement that the pair of first-rounders will rack up the carries early in their careers.
Quotable: "I've got a man crush on Todd Gurley but I'm going to go with Melvin Gordon," Davis said. "He's going to be featured so heavily right in the beginning, and remember that Todd Gurley goes to a situation with the Rams where they can bring him along slowly to make sure he's 100 percent because Tre Mason is already there."

More receiving yards: Amari Cooper or Kevin White?

The skinny: Two votes for White (Conway, Jeremiah), one for Cooper (Davis). The reason for the difference of opinion stems largely from the systems the two receivers play in, with Cooper likely being used out of the slot for shorter routes from Derek Carr while White will run more vertical routes in Chicago.
Quotable: "I think Amari Cooper is going to catch more passes, but Kevin White will have more receiving yards," Conway said. "The gunslinger Jay Cutler is going to go downfield to the big playmaker Kevin White."

More sacks: Dante Fowler, Vic Beasley, Bud Dupree, or Shane Ray?

The skinny: All three votes came in for Ray based primarily on the fact that he goes to a team that already has two Pro Bowl pass rushers (Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware) and should see the most one-on-one opportunities.
Quotable: "Vic Beasley is going to get some great opportunities in Dan Quinn's new defense in Atlanta but I'll go with Shane Ray," Davis said. "Having Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware there, those guys will have to be accounted for. You know Wade Phillips will try to get all three guys on the field, so I'll say Shane Ray will have a big first year."

